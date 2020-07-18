The Remaking of a Poet

Covid-19, you have done a number on me as a poet!

For that I am cautiously grateful.

I don’t think I can ever get back to

My old pre-Covid relationship to poetry

Even if I wanted to,

Which I’m not sure I do.

The pandemic hasn’t made me a better poet,

However that might be defined.

I’m starting from scratch.

I’m like someone who was laid off

From a twenty-year stint as a machine operator.

I used to turn out poems that meant something.

Covid is anti-production or anti- meaning.

It cares nothing of output.

It cares nothing of poetry!

It’s mostly about shutting us down.

Laying us off.

I’m still a poet and I have to write.

But now I have a hard time understanding my own poetry.

Covid, see what you did?

You forced me to remember that poetry,

Though it is often used

To express feelings and thoughts and emotions

That can’t be expressed any other way,

In times of upheaval, it makes sense

That the poetic spirit will reflect and embody that upheaval,

Not just in subject and metaphor

But inside and out, from start to finish

Popping rivets, nodding to chaos,

blowing steam, brooding, fasting and falling apart.

Anything less would be less than honest.

Poetry gets bumped up to its survival mode of

Decoding reality.

I’m thinking of a scene in that

1996 epic sci-fi action thriller

Independence Day.

Will Smith, as Captain Steve Hiller,

Is summoned to a

Top secret desert research facility

Where the government has been

Examining an alien space ship,

Analyzing it stem to stern and inside out

To try to figure out how it achieves

Weightless flight that they observed

Before it crash-landed.

They have it braced upright in a frame.

Will Smith borrows a sledge hammer

And knocks out the supports.

Instead of tipping over

The alien ship vibrates to life

And begins to float above the floor.

That’s what happened

During the pandemic

When my poetry crashed and burned.

Out of desperation,

Because nothing else was working for me,

I took a poem that had just crash-landed

And, like Will, I started knocking out

One support after another:

Rhythm,

Internal rhyme, alliteration,

punctuation (bam, bam!),

Continuity of thought,

Thoughtful beginning, gone.

Clever or provoking ending, gone.

Building on metaphors, gone.

One by one, support after support

Was sacrificed

Until the poem was down to little more

Than a shell of what it was.

But instead of falling over in the dust

It vibrated ominously

And held itself up

As if equipped with an internal gyroscope

And then it began to tell me what it wanted,

What it needed.

The poems I have been writing

Since the outbreak

Seem to be compensating for

My lack of productivity

By renewing my sense of wonder

About what a poem is

(And what it isn’t,

Or doesn’t want to be).

I’m just sharing what has been going on for me,

In this unprecedented time.

That person who wrote the way I used to write

Was laid off,

The factory was shut down and abandoned.

How did I wind up in the poetry factory?

It happened very gradually.

When I started writing “modern” poetry

Back in the 1960s

I soon realized that I was writing

Beyond my parents’ ability

To follow me.

I stopped reading my poems to my parents early on

And, for a while, I had no readers,

No fans, no critics.

I just wrote.

Then I discovered poets who wrote

Like I wanted to be writing

And I wrote like them

Imagining that by doing so I was receiving their approval.

I was young enough at the time

To need approval.

I’m not sure when this changed,

When I started finding my voice,

And anyway, that story

Doesn’t belong here.

But finding my voice was coincident with my realization

That I was doing important work.

I was part of a lineage of writers

Who felt the same way.

Poetry ceased to be an academic pursuit.

Poetry was about being free;

Yes, it was about freedom,

Breaking out of self-destructive patterns and,

Refusing to repeat personal history.

Then the next thing I realized at some point was

What constitutes freedom

Changes from time to time,

Era to era.

And then the next big thing I had to learn was

That the kind of poetry I wanted to write

Had to transcend my own psychology.

It couldn’t be neurotic

It couldn’t be heroic.

It couldn’t be even furtively

About me.

It had to be larger than me.

More subtle,

More bad-assed,

More focused,

Smarter,

More intuitive,

And not just metaphorical but symbolic.

It could start where I was stuck

But it couldn’t stay there.

It had to be experimental,

It had to leave me

In my hurting or confused place

To get written.

Symbols are not metaphors,

They are an ancient language

That the psyche uses

To communicate something or reveal something

That is not reducible or suggestive or analogical.

They are “just so”.

They are not made out of imagination

But they are projections of psychic reality.

They are encodings of reality.

Not Reality, capital R.

There are many realities,

Endless realities.

Some are instructive, some are better

Than consensus reality,

Some are worthy of being

Elevated and marketed

As books and films

To filter into the culture-stream,

Some are worthy of being blazoned

Across banners held high

By angry marchers in the street.

Right now we are ready

For a new consensus reality.

The current one shits.

As a dream-worker who has been dreaming

Slightly longer than I have been writing poetry,

Dreaming was already there to inform my poetry.

I like to think of dreams as a kind of living poetry

That is “written” by the psyche.

I have tried to write poems

Mimicking the freedom of dreaming

Without much success

And I’m beginning to think it can’t be done.

I think of a good poem as a collaboration

Between me and my psyche

But that means I have to give up

Exclusive rights to what I am trying to say!

A couple weeks ago I visited my son

In the Hudson Valley.

We spent an afternoon performing

A couple of my more recent poems

In an abandoned factory

On the outskirts of Hudson NY.

It is by a waterfall that you can hear in the background.

He provided interludes of sound

Using a radio and a cassette player.

It wasn’t easy schlepping equipment to the building

Over the periphery of rotten boards,

Rusty metal and old foundations,

Skirting poison ivy and briars,

But the cavernous mill is more or less intact –

Stone walls crumbling, inviting in

Plant life and late afternoon sunlight –

Littered with huge rolls of paper

And the 50-year-old moldering wreckage

Of a, most likely, catastrophic shutdown . . .

The perfect setting for these poems.

I call them fractal because the images

Are fragmentary and seemingly random

But they are not random,

They follow a jagged thread;

A fractal edge

And the units are self-similar.

Here is the link to one titled “Freedom is”:

