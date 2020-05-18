My pandemic

I want to write about

How Covid-19 is not the biggest setback

That this country has faced.

Granted, it has set us back irretrievably

So the life we lived before the pandemic

Is a memory.

Speaking of memories,

And with plenty of time on my hands,

I need to talk about

Something that happened in my life

That provides a context

For the tough times we are now experiencing.

Covid-19 has

Shaken us down to our knees

Like an earth tremor.

We might be experiencing all kinds

Of different emotions

But perhaps, at the bottom,

When we allow ourselves to sink down there,

We wax melancholic.

So much is lost to us!

Connections that we might have taken for granted,

Bits of ourselves.

We might even have lost people we love.

Life feels like a spider web ravaged by a storm.

We will have to help each other

To reimagine the world again.

It feels like we have lost control of our future,

Or even worse, our destiny.

When my son (age 35) complained over the phone recently

About how dismal his prospects were

For meeting people

For getting together with people in the future,

I was, for the moment,

Able to glimpse what he was seeing

Through his younger eyes:

Concerts, festivals, potlucks,

(All of which he thrives on)

What will become of all that joy,

That carefree way of life?

I found myself sympathizing with him,

Sharing his melancholy.

Rarely am I plumb out of words

But I had nothing helpful to say.

We are all reeling. It’s true,

The pandemic has affected our ability to gather together

Which is when all that good synergy happens.

To him, a world without those things

Is unthinkable.

As a poet, writer, shamanic practitioner

And dream worker, at age 69,

And due to my entrenched semi-reclusive life-style,

I don’t need to have that much going on in my life

To feel that I am centered and

In the stream of things,

But I am not so self-centered or self-absorbed

That I don’t recall an earlier period of my life

When my private life was not so, well, simple.

It was only after I hung up that I realized

I have seen this all before,

This and worse.

The war in Vietnam was my Covid-19, my pandemic.

I started paying attention to the news

Of the war in 10th grade in 1967

(Black and white footage from embedded reporters

On the evening news,

Arresting photo-journalism in Time Magazine and Life Magazine

Of a war that was out of control).

But the thing is, even though more and more Americans

Were being drafted to fight

In the jungles and rice paddies of Vietnam,

It was way “over there” and in black and white

So-to-speak.

I was over here, in color,

Listening to the Beatles new album: “Rubber Soul”,

Teething at the bit to graduate and hit the road.

The war in Vietnam put an end to

All that nonsense about Aquarius.

It was exactly like a killer-virus.

It started small and, as I say,

Thousands of miles away.

But already, by 1968, it had spread to my hometown,

Even to the rural street I lived on,

Infecting my school,

Contaminating my neighborhood.

Teachers and parents of my friends

Were stricken by the make-war-not-love pandemic.

Teachers gave it to their students,

Parents to their offspring.

Soon half the country was sick with the Vietnam War bug.

The symptoms were rabid patriotism,

Absence of moral judgment,

Blindness to atrocities,

Paranoia around the red-scare,

And, ultimately, a kind of brain fog

That blotted out both the long view and the deeper view,

The heart-view of what life could be if peace ruled.

(Loss of compassion was an early symptom.)

What would my life have been like without the war in Vietnam?

I’ll tell you: I would have easily fallen in love,

I might have gone to Woodstock

In my friend’s parent’s station wagon

Full of my crazy, stoned cronies.

Instead of metamorphosing into an angry, poet-anarchist.

By 1972 I had shaved off my foot-long hair

And was weathering one of the longest writing droughts

Of my adult life. It lasted almost 5 years.

That was another symptom of this virus.

It killed poetry.

The world I was facing had revealed its dark side to me,

And I was on the alert.

I no longer trusted the government.

I still don’t.

I never will.

The plague of making war is exactly like a pandemic.

When you get bit by the virus it changes you.

It changes how you think.

You get caught up in the fever

Of needing to answer another country’s aggressions

With greater aggression,

And each side thinks it is right.

The war pandemic made you feel justified

In doing terrible things

To the enemy of the hour.

But from above, from a more objective view,

It swept through us like a spirit-wind

All in a kind of delirium.

War gives one permission

To do monstrous things to other humans

Or it gives you permission

To grant others the power

To commit atrocities in your name.

And everyone gets away with it.

If you are lucky,

When the worst blows over

You forget about the bad-old-times and

Try to get back to your life

Of reconnecting with the world.

Medical microbiology teaches us that viruses are constantly changing,

In order to thrive in the environments they find themselves in.

My version of the virus hardened my heart

For about 10 years.

The most insidious thing about the War-in-Vietnam-pandemic

Was it merged with other plagues,

Like racism

And top-down capitalism

And a virulent strain of

American-style patriotism.

Oh, and I did wear a mask

All during my pandemic.

It was my face.

So, to my son I say:

Don’t let this pandemic

Steal your destiny.

Don’t let it turn your face into a mask.

Don’t let it obscure your long view,

Your deep view

And your heart view.

And we will, together,

Sooner or later

Reimagine the world.

phot credit: manhhai at https://www.flickr.com/people/13476480@N07/