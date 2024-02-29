In Solidarity with our brother Aaron Bushnell

Solidarity maximum with the oppressed for whom you sacrificed your life will resonate forever, my brother.

One day, the people will rise up against, as you told us in your last breath,”I will no longer be complicity in genocide. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.”

We can add all the others scores of nations the United States of America Racist Military Empire (US-ARME) has invaded, plundered and destroyed like cannibals devouring their prey.

Tears blurring my sight, I scribble, that what you so bravely and consciously did to yourself is what millions of white people did to thousands upon thousands of black people, and still do in other cruel and excruciating ways.

Right On, our brother for justice: Aaron Bushnell!