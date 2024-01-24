One time I saw a man

One time I saw this:
I saw a man coming down the middle of the road
With a hoe on his shoulder and from the hoe swung a bucket.
There were no cars on the road.
No cars coming or going.
Only he was coming.
When I saw this man I asked myself,
Who is this man?
Why is he coming like that?
And where is he going?
It seemed like this must mean something.
I thought it was special.
I was glad that I was there to see him
Coming along like that.
He was walking down the road
Like it belonged to him.
I think he was wearing a hat, a baseball hat.
I think he was an archetype.,
The archetype of a new kind of man.
That was a long time ago.
I don’t know what happened to him.
I don’t know what happens to any of us.