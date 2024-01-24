One time I saw a man

One time I saw this:

I saw a man coming down the middle of the road

With a hoe on his shoulder and from the hoe swung a bucket.

There were no cars on the road.

No cars coming or going.

Only he was coming.

When I saw this man I asked myself,

Who is this man?

Why is he coming like that?

And where is he going?

It seemed like this must mean something.

I thought it was special.

I was glad that I was there to see him

Coming along like that.

He was walking down the road

Like it belonged to him.

I think he was wearing a hat, a baseball hat.

I think he was an archetype.,

The archetype of a new kind of man.

That was a long time ago.

I don’t know what happened to him.

I don’t know what happens to any of us.