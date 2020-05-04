Johnny’s so long at the Fair: My trip to Home Depot

I’m 69 years old,

Living at the end of a long dirt road and drive.

They haven’t called me back to work yet

But I imagine it won’t be long.

(My job that I get a paycheck for

Is not quite essential.)

I haven’t been to town for a long time.

My car has been running on the same tank of gas

For going on 6 weeks.

(I guess you’ve heard,

The demand for gas has been plummeting.)

Today I am driving to town.

It is a beautiful Saturday.

I pull into

The Home Depot parking lot

To buy material for a cold-frame my wife wants to build.

She has her heart in this project.

She has just been waiting

For the weather’s permission

To get started.

(We have both agreed that this summer,

And for the foreseeable future,

The garden will be one of our highest priorities.)

Don’t come home without everything she needs,

I tell myself.

This is important!

I am doing something important.

The first thing I notice is the number of vehicles

And then, closer to the store,

The number of people

Entering and exiting

And just standing around.

The building is long

And they have big signs set up

At the left entrance reading “Exit Only”

With one of those expanding orange fences

Reinforcing the message:

One way in, one way out.

OK, this is weird but I’m game.

I go over my list of materials and hardware.

I want to be efficient

Once I’m in there.

I don’t want to spend hours.

I locate one of those orange metal push-carts

In the parking lot

For the two sheets of plywood

And head for the entrance

Rattling and clanking

Over the irregular surfaces of the asphalt.

Once I am in the store

It feels more like an airport.

There are cordoned-off lines on the left side

Of, mostly masked, customers.

The ones who aren’t masked are in the minority

And I can see that some are embarrassed,

Trying unsuccessfully to look confident.

(No doubt the tables would be turned

In the Trump-loving states.)

Me? I’m wearing my N-95

That I purchased before it was a no-no.

My glasses keep fogging up

So I am squinting

Like trying to find my way through a private fog,

Trying to stay six feet away from other bodies.

Make that ten feet from those who

Aren’t wearing masks.

It concerns me that my lenses fog up when I exhale

And defog slightly when I inhale.

I imagine the air is full of little Covid-viruses.

I try not to think about it,

Imagining that I am relatively safe

Compared to the ones who are

Acting as if it’s just another day.

Occasionally I eye one of the maskless ones

Furtively.

A little boy riding on a cart

Looks up at me timorously.

Neither he nor his father is protected.

After I pass him, I regret

That I didn’t make any effort

To smile with my eyes.

There are two little Scotch Terriers

Dressed in plaid jackets.

I picture them in masks

And then I feel bad

For making light of this whole situation.

But why is it like. . .like. . .

Not like an airport,

But like, yeah, like the farmer’s market!

People seem happy or relieved or something.

Are they thinking, This is ending?

That the nightmare is passing?

I admit, I am not the best interpreter

Of the mood here

Because my own mood

Disqualifies me as an objective observer,

But now I’m asking myself,

Is this about buying stuff

Or is it about being together

In a place that is big enough

To accommodate all of us and

We still feel like we’re following the rules?

At the farmer’s market

There is always a feeling in the air

That is reminiscent of an old-time fair,

Minus the farm animals and the rides

And the pie competition

And the bands,

And the bluster and the banter. . .

In fact minus almost everything

That makes it a fair except the venders

With their booths of good food

And the good smells

And the, mostly, happy people.

Reality check:

Home Depot? Like a fair?

There are families here!

But while I’m looking around,

Realizing I’m at a weird kind of fair,

I become aware of how much time has passed

While I’ve been foraging

Up and down the colossal aisles,

Trying to decipher my list

Through the pulsing condensation on my glasses.

I have decided to get the hardware first

And the plywood and plexi-glass panels last

So the cart isn’t weighted down

Until I’m ready to check out.

The employees I ask for directions

Are very nice but I wish I could intuit

Which ones actually know the inventory

And which ones are winging it.

The plexi-glass is in aisle #30,

Which is about a quarter of a mile away,

So that will be last.

And there are twenty-four bricks for the base

Of the frame.

The bricks will be second to last.

I picture my wife looking happy

When I pull into the drive with everything.

She will ask, How did it go?

And I will say,

Great. I was able to find everything!

But that isn’t how things are unfolding.

They don’t have the 50 1 ½ inch #6 flat head screws I need.

And they are out of a few other things.

But I find an employee who is being super-helpful

So I decide to ask about the plywood.

I want them rough-cut to a size I can fit in the car.

She says, a little sheepishly,

The panel-saw hasn’t been working for two weeks.

Now I am picturing my wife’s disappointment

When I tell her

That I was only able to find

Half of what she needs.

Now that I know that I am going to fail

On my mission,

I am trying to hurry

So I don’t have to use the Men’s Room.

I really don’t want to use the Men’s Room!

After almost an hour and a half I cut my losses

And decide to check out.

How many kinds of receipts do you want?

Asks the cashier.

(I’m a little irritated now.)

Is it always this busy? I ask.

Oh no, he says,

During the week it’s dead.

I walk back to my car with my modest bag of hardware

Feeling like a foreigner,

Feeling how liminal life has become.

Man, am I anxious to get back to my quarantine

And to my wonderful disappointed wife!

………………..

photo credit: ethan.gosnell2 at https://www.flickr.com/people/132067816@N03/

Epidemic Epistle V: Becoming a Marginalized Person in a Pandemic is Eye-opening

Epidemic Epistle IV: Stalking the message

Epidemic Epistle III: It’s Spring and I’ve Turned 71 in a Pandemic-Induced Recession

Epidemic Epistle II: Wading through – It’s all poetry, bad poetry

Epidemic Epistle I: A Triage Crisis is Coming, and It’s Personal