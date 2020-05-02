The Greater Pandemic

The Earth is our beloved grandmother

Lying mortally ill in a nursing home

(Did you think that she was my grandmother?

For surely I thought she was yours)

Or is she in a hospital ICU?

I’m telling you we have lost her

She is everyone’s Grandmother

Struggling to breathe

When Covid-19 slowed us down

(Her eyes sometimes fluttering in REM)

She slipped in and out of feverish dreams

Sometimes she even smiled in her sleep

Is it possible that she was reliving times

When the air was clean

Wilderness prevailed

Her deserts and her mountains

Flourished in their own way unmolested

Back when there were no jet trails in her eyes

Her rivers clean lakes clear

Her breezes carried the scent of blossoms

To where blue snow was hiding

In deep glistening crevasses

Was she lovingly

Admiring the perfect impressions

Of raccoon’s tiny hands

In the dark mud by the stream

She began to improve

She opened her eyes

She looked around for February

But February was gone

She asked out loud

Is March here?

But March was never there

April are you here?

She asked feebly for the nurse

To open the window

But there were no nurses

There were only shadows passing the door

May must be looking for me

She thought but she wasn’t

June would also be lost to her

And July only wanted to get back to work

And steal some time at the beach

But how could we forget this grandmother?

Whose children are the months of the year

And the stars are her dreams for us

And the great mountain ranges

Her smile lines The oceans her tears

— Gary Lindorff

………………….

image credit: ethan.gosnell2 at https://www.flickr.com/people/132067816@N03/