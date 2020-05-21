Worldwide Launching: Coalition for Universal Peace and Sustainable Life

The COVID-19 Global Solidarity Coalition will launch twice on May 23—09:00 and 21:00 EST time—unveiling a Manifesto signed by thousands of people and scores of organizations worldwide.

The COVID-19 Global Solidarity Coalition began forming in March by 60 academics, activists, writers, artists, workers and students from a score of countries. Brief introductions of founding members are available here.

I am one of the committee members. I think all TCBH readers could appreciate learning about this group and its manifesto. We seek to work with other groups thinking along similar lines. We have no collective ideology or adherence to any political party.

The launch will take place over a live video streaming through Zoom, Facebook Live, and YouTube. The goal is to establish guidelines, principles, and priorities to put an end to the neoliberal assault on the environmental and social structures that protect the health and well-being of billions of people worldwide.

Register to attend the launch at the Coalition’s website here .

A coalition news release calls “upon the global community to rethink the self-destructive path that humanity is presently following as demonstrated by the devastation and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The destructive path includes “the existential threats of climate change and nuclear war; the waste of lives and resources due to ongoing warfare and unbridled militarism; and the deplorable living conditions that billions of our sisters and brothers face daily.”

As the Manifesto states, “The COVID-19 crisis has revealed the urgency of changing global structures of inequity and violence. We, people around the world, will seize this historical moment. We declare our manifesto today to offer a vision of the world we are building, the world we are demanding, the world we will achieve.”

The Manifesto concludes, “In a world where the gap between rich and poor is obscene, with the world’s richest 1% having more than twice the wealth of 6.9 billion people, a fundamental redistribution of wealth and power globally and within nations is imperative. Every human being must have the opportunity to live a healthy, creative, and fulfilling life, free from the ravages of poverty, exploitation, and domination.”

The Manifesto (found here). To contact the coalition: Covid19GlobalSolidarity@gmail.com.

RON RIDENOUR is a US expatriate journalist and anti-war activist living in Denmark. His books, “The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert” and ‘Winding Brook Stories’ are available at Amazon and Lulu Books. His other work can be found at RonRidenour.com Ron can be reached at ronrorama@gmail.com