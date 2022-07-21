Call it the WAR PARTY

My colleague and long-time friend Dave Lindorff did it. He provoked me to rescind my vow, quite temporarily I’m hoping, to stop writing about political matters, at least directly.

Dave’s desire to rename the Republican Party as the “Bad Losers Party”, and his closing remark opening others to rename the Democratic Party, motivated me to make this exception to my wish. Let’s Rebrand the Misnamed GOP as the BLP – This Can’t Be Happening! (thiscantbehappening.net)

My name would be the War Party.

To explain why, I sweep through some of the history of this party, which pretends to be the party for the working class.

Woodrow Wilson, Barack Obama’s Southern racist idol, enacted the 1917 Espionage Act, which Democrats and Republicans alike are currently using to torture-to-death the most important media messenger of our times, Julian Assange—with the hope that it will crush our most important medium for truth-transparency, Wikileaks.

Wilson invaded Russia during WWI once the Russian Revolution succeeded and Russia withdrew from the war. As the world war continued on other fronts, Russia had to fight and win against about 200,000 foreign troops sent by the US, UK, France and Japan, as well as the Russian aristocracy’s White Army.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy were the only US presidents who actually sought world peace. For that, the Establishment plotted to assassinate them both. Marine General Smedley Butler exposed the 1933-4 “Business Plot”, which would have launched a coup against FDR’s New Deal plan to save capitalism and his desire to make peace with the Soviet Union. (See my book, The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert, pg. 126-8).

That same Establishment–what its president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, called the “military-industrial complex”–murdered John F. Kennedy, namely because he stopped the capitalist class’ military-industrial complex from launching a nuclear world war against the Soviets-Russians during the 1962 “Cuban” missile crisis.

Kennedy also opposed Pentagon-CIA plans to invade its own military base in Cuba’s Guantanamo province. The plan, Operation Northwoods, called for US forces to kill some of its own, including Cubans seeking to flee to the US, and then blame Fidel Castro, in order to rationalize a thorough invasion and retake Cuba. This treachery is known as “false flagging”.

President Kennedy began to see the failure of the US’s obsession with permanent war for global domination. He opened paths to find ways to end military conflicts against Cuba and Vietnam.

The last straw for the American Exceptionalism Establishment was hearing the president of the United States of America Racist Military Empire (US-ARME) delivering a speech promoting the anti-profit notion of world peace.

“What kind of peace do I mean? What kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, the kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children—not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women—not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.” Speech on peace delivered by President John F. Kennedy – Peace Corps Worldwide

Less than six months after his visionary oratory, June 10, 1963, delivered at the American University, several men shot him to death on the streets of Dallas, Texas. The CIA, Mafia, Cuban anti-communist terrorist conspirators eradicated their key obstacle to taking over the presidency. In effect, it was a coup within the US-ARME. There is a wealth of evidence, not all circumstantial, that the CIA engineered this coup, and the entire Establishment from LBJ onward covered it up.

One of the conspirators was Chicago’s Mafia boss, Sam Giancana. He told his brother and godson how he helped kill Kennedy and why. His own men were involved. Double Cross: The Explosive, Inside Story of the Mobster Who Controlled America by Sam Giancana | Goodreads

Here is one recent connecting link, and there are many more. Cuban exile told sons he trained Oswald, JFK’s accused assassin, at a secret CIA camp (msn.com)

Another connection: “Contrary to what the Warren Commission told the American people in 1964, the CIA monitored the accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, constantly from October 1959 to October 1963. Indeed, one CIA cable — not fully declassified until 2001– shows that Oswald’s travels, politics, and state of mind were the subject of discussion among senior agency officers just six weeks before JFK was killed. These officers (identified by name) concluded that Oswald was ‘maturing’”. John Brennan and the CIA’s Last JFK Secrets | HuffPost Latest News.



Harry Truman

Russia lost to Germany’s Nazis 13,950,000 or exactly 12.7% of its population. Another part of the Soviet Union, Belarus, lost 2.29 million or exactly 25.3% of its population to Hitler. Another part of the USSR, Ukraine, lost 6.85 million or 16.3%. The entire Soviet Union lost 26.6 million, exactly 13.7% of its population to Hitler. The US lost only 419,400, or 0.32% of its population.

Furthermore, immediately after FDR died and Harry S. Truman became President, “the US CIA (then its predecessor organization, the OSS) provided protection and employment in Germany for top members of Hitler’s equivalent to the CIA, the Gehlen Organization.” Taken from historian Eric Zuesse, How the US Created the Cold War Through Its European Aid Plan – Europe Reloaded

Truman vs Henry Wallace=war vs peace. See Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick’ documentary and book, “The Untold History of the United States”, which former Russian and Soviet President termed “indispensable.”

A dying FDR did not/could not stop the Democrat Establishment from stealing the presidential candidacy from the favorite—the popular, world peace promoter, and working class supporter—Henry Wallace. The Democrati party’s rich backers insured the handing over of the balance of an ailing but hugely popular ailing president’s fourth term to the ignorant and thus malleable Harry Truman, who dropped atomic bombs on innocent Japanese civilians when Japan was already defeated and seeking to surrender, not in order to end the war but to scare the Soviet Union. Truman then went on to create the Cold War with Winston Churchill, which included the uncontrollable mass murdering mafia CIA/Deep State, and the launching of NATO.

President Harry Truman adopted Winston Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” COLD WAR speech as “containment” of communism. The Truman Doctrine became the law with the National Security Act signed on September 18, 1947, which created the Central Intelligence Agency to gather information and commit covert actions abroad. It is the offspring of the Office of Strategic Services from 1942-45, and many of the first CIA officials came from OSS.

In 1946, Truman took over parts of Churchill’s Operation Unthinkable plan to attack Russia with nuclear weapons. This would have taken place soon after the end of the war in Europa if Truman had enough nuclear bombs. In the summer of 1945, however, Truman had only enough atomic bombs to kill civilians in Japan.

In 1946, Truman’s prepared his first plan to invade Russia with nuclear weapons, Operation Pincher. Soon thereafter, a more sophisticated plan replaced it, Operation Dropshot. If enacted, these and other plans would have caused WWIII once the US used nuclear weapons against key Russian cities. Fortunately, a few scientists in the Manhattan Project or associates gave important information to the Soviet Union so that it could complete its nuclear bomb operations by 1949, before the US was able to produce sufficient nuclear bombs — and B-29 bombers to carry them — to destroy much of the USSR.

Dave Lindorff is writing a book about this concerning one of those scientists, Ted Hall, as the key heroic whistle-blower. A film documentary that Dave began and co-produced will be out about this in September.

Under Truman, the US started its “world-record-shattering number of coups and invasions,” to cite Eric Zuesse.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) works “exclusively for the United States Congress operating within the Library of Congress”. Its latest report is March 8, 2022, “Instances of Use of United States Armed Forces Abroad, 1798-2022”. R42738.pdf (fas.org)

CRS cites hundreds of “US armed forces use abroad”. The exact current number is obscured. However, in 2009 CRS reported that the US had conducted 330”wars” and “military interventions”—167 between 1798-1941; and 163 between 1945-2008, plus a handful since then. Most Latin American countries have been invaded, and more than once.

CIA covert operations, including “regime changes” with and without massive violence are not included in those figures. But independent researchers, such as William Blum, have found a couple hundred more invasions than those CRS admits to.

I haven’t taken the time to separate which of the US political parties has run most of those wars but the Democrats are high on the tiny list of governing political parties throughout US history.

To even Truman’s later regret, the CIA went beyond its origins. Covert actions soon became any political and military operation that the Company wants to conduct, and it does so with or without presidential consent—from fake propaganda to assassinations and paramilitary actions, overthrowing governments and engaging in undeclared wars.

In 1974, Truman told his biographer, Merle Miller, that the CIA “doesn’t just report on wars and the like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become…it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody…I think it was a mistake [for him to create the CIA.]. And if I’d known what was going to happen, I never would have done it.” Truman Was Right About the CIA | The Libertarian Institute

Lyndon Baines Johnson immediately reversed Kennedy’s efforts to transform the United States into a peace-forging nation. On August 7, 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, authorizing President Johnson to war against Vietnam without naming it a war, rather “retaliation” for an alleged attack on a US war ship in Vietnamese international waters that never occurred. Millions died for the “glory of the American experiment” as Republican Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later called US/CIA military-covert action aggressions.

Jimmy Carter had his National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski work with wealthy Saudi Arabian Osama Bin Landen and the extremist Mujahideen to fight the Communist party-led government in Afghanistan, which had introduced basic equal rights for women. Human rights was not a concern (as the US has claimed of its long war in that country. Rather, as Brezinski put it, the object was to turn “Afghanistan into Russia’s Vietnam.”

Bill Clinton broke President George HW Bush’s promise not to extend NATO if the Warsaw Pact and Soviet Union ceased to exist, which then did happen. Newly Declassified Documents: Gorbachev Told NATO Wouldn’t Move Past East German Border | The National Interest

Between 1995-97, Clinton began to encircle Russia by bringing countries close to Russia into NATO, including all former Warsaw Pact countries. Clinton conducted wars and “military interventions” against Bosnia; Kosovo (stolen from Albania with assistance from the US-named terrorist group, Kosovo Liberation Army; the Gulf War against Iraq; Somalia; Rwanda and Haiti.

Barack Obama—the worst president ever! I thought I was the first to make this statement in print. On March 9, 2013, I posted this article on my web, then on TCBH!, also on counterpunch. See my reasoning here: Ron Ridenour: Obama: The Worst President Ever

As I write this piece, I see there are many writings, over 11 million on the Microsoft search machine, with this title or nuances thereof. Coincidentally one of them is by Dave Lindorff. Here are extracts: Is Obama the Worst President Ever? – CounterPunch.org

“He introduced new secrecy rules, launched a record number of prosecutions of government whistleblowers, including an international manhunt to arrest or kill NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden which included the forcing down of a presidential aircraft carrying the president of Bolivia…

“Future generations of Americans will surely look back at President Obama as not just a con-man, but as someone who blew several trillion dollars on continued wars around the globe, as someone who terminally destroyed the Bill of Rights and the Constitution…

“There are plenty of other criminal acts by this president to consider. On his watch, this first African-American president allowed an increased national police to become a fully-armed occupying army across the country. No American today is safe from abusive police who make up crimes and ignore the law at will, but paying a uniquely terrible price are African-Americans and other people of color, who once gave this president 90% of their votes or more, but who now are being gunned down with a grim regularity by mostly white cops who fire at the slightest provocation, even at unarmed kids.

“On his watch too, young children, fleeing US-caused gang violence in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and elsewhere in Latin America, have been sent back to their home countries illegally, or held in prisons in this country in violation of direct court orders. He also ordered his Justice Department not to prosecute the criminal bankers who willfully destroyed the US and the global economy to profit themselves and their institutions…”

No stronger condemnation of a president, and an alleged Democrat at that, could this angry old activist find for him. So, I look forward to Dave’s endorsement of the new name for Obama’s organization, the War Party.

To my pleasure, I think that many others would agree, because I found a 2014 poll showing that Obama was chosen to be the worst US president ever. Obama voted worst U.S. president since 1945, Reagan voted best – ABC7 Chicago

Continuing from Lindorff, Obama engaged in more war crimes than any other president: conducting seven wars at one time, continuing the two that his Republican predecessor George W Bush started, and adding five to his gun belt. It was also under his authority, with his comrade CIA Director John Brennan, that a grand jury was convened to indict Julian Assange. Biden is now seeking to have him extradited to US torture chambers, subsequent to CIA lack of implementing its plans to have him murdered when he was supposedly protected and “safe” in the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London.

It was also under Obama-Biden (Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt) that the US organized the neo-fascist coup in Ukraine 2013-4. (810) Nuland-Pyatt leaked phone conversation _COMPLETE with SUBTITLES – YouTube. See also Oliver Stone’s 2016: Watch Online Ukraine on Fire Free | Write Brain TV (writebrainstudios.tv)

White capitalists used his dark skin to have him convince corruptible or weak African leaders to embrace AFRICOM. The goal is to force every African country to house US military troops and war machinery, aiming to stop Russian and Chinese capitalist competition. United States Africa Command (africom.mil)

Obama’s main man, John Brennan sat with him ever Tuesday sending drones to murder people. The true Obama mantra is: I Have a Dream Drone.

Joe Biden

Since the 2013-4 Ukrainian coup planned by Obama-Biden, and now with Biden as president, US government officials/Pentagon/CIA male and female warmongers are having wet dreams on bringing Ukraine, Sweden and Finland into NATO. Finland is a special prize with experience warring against Russia. It was a willing military ally with Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union. Ukrainian fascists during WWII murdered hundreds of thousands ethnic Russian Ukrainians and 1.2 million Ukrainian Jews. Entering NATO would assure that those countries could have nuclear weapons. Finland and Ukraine have thousands of kilometers of borders with Russia. What a prize for …”democracy”!

Joe Biden’s (and Obama’s) Victoria Nuland admitted to the Senate that the US has bio-chemical labs in Ukraine. Fascist Zionist President Zelensky publicly declared before Russia entered Ukraine that he sought nuclear weapons.

Two months before Russia’s “special military operation”, on December 17, 2021, Russia offered a peace treaty between it and the US. Treaty between The United States of America and the Russian Federation on security guarantees – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (mid.ru)

Russians only wants assurance that Ukraine would never become a member of NATO, would not have nuclear weapons, that neither party would threaten the other with nuclear weapons, and that NATO withdraw from encircling Russia.

The US/NATO refused all demands. US/NATO and their mass media refuse to recognize publically that ever since Vladimir Putin became Russia’s president (2000), he has endeavored to be partners with the US, and even asked to join NATO, which every US president of both parties refused. President Putin even aided President George W Bush’s war against Afghanistan, allowing air bases in former Central Asian former Soviet republics.

What the military-industrial complex demands is to use Ukraine as a proxy for a widened war against Russia itself, seeking to control Russia’s future for its profit.

On another important matter concerning world peace or world war, Biden has bowed to his overseer, CIA Company, not to release any more archives regarding the murder of President John F. Kennedy.

“Deputy CIA director Richard Helms and counterintelligence chief James Angleton, may have been guilty of criminal negligence in JFK’s death — with the caveat that key, records that might clarify the issue remain classified.” John Brennan and the CIA’s Last JFK Secrets | HuffPost Latest News

The CIA followed Oswald’s movements for at least months before Kennedy’s assassination. Former CIA Director Allen Dulles—whom Kennedy had fired for incompetence, lying to him, and provoking a possible world war—was made the Warren Commission’s chief investigator into the murder—appointed to that post by the Democrat successor Lyndon Baines Johnson.

So, who votes to rename the former Democratic Party to be called by its right name: the War Party?