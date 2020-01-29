This teapot

That I just bought

Is not necessarily safe.

This ceramic pot

Made in China

With a three year warranty

Against flaws in manufacture

Is not as innocent as it appears.

It might leach metals.

I was going to return it

But that was last night.

This morning I

Opened the box

Removed it from its cardboard

Form-fitting packing

Saved the warranty

And brewed some tea.

All of my decisions

These days are based on ratios.

I used to always be

All right or all wrong.

But now I satisfy myself

With being mostly right

Relative to being less wrong.

You used to be able to read the fear

Of being wrong

In my eyes or worse

Indefensibly right.

But ever since my warranty gave out

I’ve been much easier

To live with.

White, made in Indiana

Assembled in 1951.

In the future

There may come a day

When I will replace this pot

But for now

I am ominously content

To capitulate to the spell

Of my pseudo-innocence.

………………………

photo credit: dlg_images at https://www.flickr.com/people/131260238@N08/

License: Attribution