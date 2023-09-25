There must be twenty ways to kill our planet

Buy cars of many colors,
Drive back and forth at top speed.
Farm cattle in giant feedlots
All over the world.
Feed them crap that makes them burp
Until the atmosphere fills up with methane.
Keep burning oil
And drill for it in pristine places out of sight out of mind,
And off shore were nobody can see the rigs
From their beach houses.
Overfish the sea.
Blame other countries
For not doing their part.
Heat up the atmosphere and the sea
As fast as possible
Pushing back doomsday deadlines.
Fight endless wars
To distract the public
From what is really coming down.
Enlist younger and younger people
To run the army.
Make it fun for them like a computer game.
Come up with cool ways to adapt
To the end-game
Like selling junk that is supposedly recyclable.
Make plastic boards
To build boardwalks and picnic tables.
Build cars that run on batteries
That use lithium carbonate, manganese, nickel and cobalt.
Make people feel smart for buying electric cars.
Encourage people to vent their anger
By engaging in giant meaningless symbolic ceremonies
Like football or ecstatically burning effigies
So they can return to work for another year without
Shooting everyone in the office.
Kickstart the space program
And make it into a race
To see who can discover life in space first
While life on Earth continues to disappear.
Keep projecting everything fearful and negative
On foreigners and minorities
So the human race never pulls together
To accomplish anything epic.
Keep encouraging consumption
And never conservation.
Keep making plastic.
Keep focusing on fighting fires
Instead of solving the problems that cause fires.
Don’t require courses on sustainable living
And environmental science in schools.
Don’t pay any attention to how
More money is spent on redundant weapons systems
Than on food, education and health.
Keep dumbing down the media
So they don’t focus on the real story
Which is that we have completely mastered
Killing our planet.