Someone else’s dam has burst

Someone else’s children are shooting

Someone else’s war is escalating

Someone else’s soup is burning

Someone else’s misery is measureless

Someone else’s eyes are sad

Someone else’s words have fallen on deaf ears

Someone else’s success has surpassed all expectations

Someone else’s ‘s garden is going to waste

Someone else’s business has folded

Someone else’s path is straight and easy

Someone else’s clothes are ill-fitting

Someone else’s shoes are walking away

Someone else’s neon sign is sputtering

Someone else’s brother is a bigot

Someone else’s karma has caught up with them

Someone else is saying How can this happen?

Someone else’s dreams are nightmares

Someone else’s country has committed war crimes

Someone else’s country is returning stolen treasure

Someone else’s smile is fake

Someone else’s tears are fake

Someone else’s bank account was hacked

Someone else’s friends have moved to Ipswich

Someone else’s sad eyes are Caucasian

Someone else’s story is being told

Someone else’s sad eyes tell a story

Someone else’s son is trying to be a tree

Someone else is looking over their shoulder at us

Someone else is saying Why me?

Someone else is saying Why us?