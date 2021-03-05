The Thunberg Look — a sonnet

The way she looked at Trump that day

When at the Summit him she spied,

Would have made an eagle drop its prey

Or any kind of predator turn aside.

The portly ass could not have known

That she was waiting for him, all eyes,

To dissect him to the marrow bone,

His ignorance of her ambush, no surprise.

But I saw how she assayed him.

That Thunberg Look could kill!

She hooked him and she filleted him

And she slapped him on the grill.

Twas like a lucid dream I revisit now and then

To refresh my own intolerance of predatory men.