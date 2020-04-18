Searching for a new mantra

Posted on by Gary Lindorff

They come from space
From the space station
 
They look nice
All dressed the same
 
Germ free
Straight from the mission
 
Dream alert What is
That distant sound
 
Trying to get through my tinnitus?
Could that be Gabriel’s horn?
 
I’m not ready
Spirit walk with me
 
I don’t like this spell I’m under
Or maybe it’s the new medication
 
New batch of guys
Fresh back from space
 
From the space station
Dressed for a nice photo
 
To lift our spirits
To get our minds off our
 
Tussle with our dark angel
Some will experience psychotic episodes
 
Specifically apocalyptic visions
If this should happen to you
 
Report directly
To your local shaman
 
If you see three young men
Dressed in blue
 
Returning from a space station
Discontinue medication immediately
 
Go to your window
And look out
 
Sip chamomile tea
Rehearse your exit strategy
 