Searching for a new mantra

They come from space

From the space station



They look nice

All dressed the same



Germ free

Straight from the mission



Dream alert What is

That distant sound



Trying to get through my tinnitus?

Could that be Gabriel’s horn?



I’m not ready

Spirit walk with me



I don’t like this spell I’m under

Or maybe it’s the new medication



New batch of guys

Fresh back from space



From the space station

Dressed for a nice photo



To lift our spirits

To get our minds off our



Tussle with our dark angel

Some will experience psychotic episodes



Specifically apocalyptic visions

If this should happen to you



Report directly

To your local shaman



If you see three young men

Dressed in blue



Returning from a space station

Discontinue medication immediately



Go to your window

And look out



Sip chamomile tea

Rehearse your exit strategy

