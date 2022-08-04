Pelosi in Taiwan – Caramba! (a sonnet)

Three days before the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima,

The first of two Japanese cities that we disintegrated,

Biden sends Pelosi to Taiwan. Caramba!

Now who is feeling disrespected and intimidated?!

Well, China, but I’m actually referring to me!

I voted for a man who is patently insane!

Biden ought to be learning origami

So that on August 6 he could fold a decent crane.

I wonder how I’d feel if I was Japanese!

The leader of the only country that ever used the bomb

Ought to be getting to his knees,

Maybe searching his Bible for a psalm,

If no heartfelt prayer occurs to him to say.

I might just pray for him on Hiroshima Day.