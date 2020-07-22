Dedicated to thiscantbehappening collective

Our Beating Drums

Posted on by Ron Ridenour

Midst happy folk
Midnight Congo-drumming whirling dancing
Raw sugar rum swirling

Stars sparkle together
Sea surges as one
Trees intertwine

No colors divide
All are one

Revolutionary Cuba
Che’s home of love
Home of health for all

Mississippi Freedom Summer
Fight for Equal Rights
All were one

Yet in this planet divided
Power is separation
Some over others

Some seek all for one
Better for few
We seek Live Well for all

Path there to
Fraught with thorns
Despair

Let us hold hands
You and I
All together
We make the dream

 

 

 