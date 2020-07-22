Our Beating Drums

Midst happy folk

Midnight Congo-drumming whirling dancing

Raw sugar rum swirling

Stars sparkle together

Sea surges as one

Trees intertwine

No colors divide

All are one

Revolutionary Cuba

Che’s home of love

Home of health for all

Mississippi Freedom Summer

Fight for Equal Rights

All were one

Yet in this planet divided

Power is separation

Some over others

Some seek all for one

Better for few

We seek Live Well for all

Path there to

Fraught with thorns

Despair

Let us hold hands

You and I

All together

We make the dream