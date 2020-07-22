Our Beating Drums

Midst happy folk
Midnight Congo-drumming whirling dancing
Raw sugar rum swirling
Stars sparkle together
Sea surges as one
Trees intertwine
No colors divide
All are one
Revolutionary Cuba
Che’s home of love
Home of health for all
Mississippi Freedom Summer
Fight for Equal Rights
All were one
Yet in this planet divided
Power is separation
Some over others
Some seek all for one
Better for few
We seek Live Well for all
Path there to
Fraught with thorns
Despair
Let us hold hands
You and I
All together
We make the dream