My first sip of coffee is sweet

That’s a lie

The first sip isn’t sweet

But with the first sip

Everything else just

Smacks of sweet

I’m just saying

My first sip says

Life is sweet

The second sip says

That was then

Third sip

Toughen up mister

The last sip is

Strong bitter cool

And I get to thinking

I remember reading

Iron and Silk by Salzman

About the author’s time in China

Teaching English

And learning Kung Fu

Under Pan Qingfu

He was instructed

To learn to taste bitter

For some reason

I conflate Salzman’s story

With the plot of

Good Morning Vietnam

Robin Williams plays

The unruly Adrian Cronauer

I think both protagonists

Left behind an Asian lover

Don’t correct me if I’m wrong

It is because I am 69

That everything is

Pouring into one stream

And that has even happened

With sweet and bitter

Sometimes bitter

Tastes sweet

And sweet bitter

But mostly it’s just

Bittersweet

This whole thing

Is a love story when

We leave I mean we

Leave that taste behind

……………………

John Beans at https://www.flickr.com/people/147592390@N06/