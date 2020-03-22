Not essential Not alone

Alone

How long can this go on?

We knew this could happen

But we thought it never would

We told stories about things like this



Just to cover our bases because we knew

Or so it was written:

The universe is not predictable

So we tried to hold off the inevitable

By second guessing what it would look like



Entertaining ourselves with complex simulations

Imagining the worst and — surprise —

We were right

What a shocking affirmation sealing the deal

In some kind of transcultural solipsistic



Karmic codependent living nightmarama

I’ll make your bed if you sleep in it

If you make mine and tuck me in

I’ll sing you to sleep if you sing to me

Or I’ll tell you a story about love and friendship



And magic and other worlds

And being rescued (from a world where everyone snores)

By a beautiful being from another dimension

Where there are no pandemics or war

Or ravens croaking Never More



Let’s back up a minute

I had a red bike when I was a little boy

I never used the brakes

Why would I need brakes

When coasting was the point



And crashing into things

It doesn’t matter what I think

Not really

It only matters what I dream

Because that colors the world I wake up to



It also matters what you dream

I guess that goes without saying

I’m still wearing the sweat pants

That I put on this morning

And my slippers



Because I’m not going anywhere

I don’t go to work

I haven’t shopped for 5 days

I haven’t been playing music out

I haven’t visited anyone



I’m one of the lucky ones I guess

What I did for a living

Was not essential

Maybe you know how I feel

Last night I dreamed



That my mother

Got in bed next to me

She was wearing her

Old flannel nightgown

I woke up safe and loved



