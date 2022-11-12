Let’s hear it for Justice Sam Alito!

Let’s have a collective raspberry for the biggest loser of this off-year Congressional election: Supreme Court Justice and most grouchy and sanctimonious jurist on the High Court bench Samuel Alito.

It was Alito who led the charge to finally accomplish what the vast majority of male Republican members of Congress and state legislatures across the country have been dreaming of doing for almost half a century: overturn the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade precedent barring states from outlawing a woman’s right to abortion and to control her own body’s reproductive system.

Alito, who wrote the legal opinion — made possible by his and the votes of his five reactionary (and mostly fundamentalist Catholics) on the bench — justifying this betrayal of confirmation testimony by many of this bunch that they viewed Roe v. Wade as “settled law,” wrote that, “”It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Well, actually judge, it was time to turn it over from you robed sophists not to the people’s elected representatives (heaven forfend!) but to the voters,. Now that you did that, look what they’ve done! Massive numbers of women since the court’s hugely partisan ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and massive numbers of formerly disinterested young people of voting age ran out and registered to vote in this November election, and they voted against Republican legators’ efforts to ban abortions in their states, following the early lead of women and young people in a Kansas primary election a month ago, and on Nov. 8, also dumped a surprising number of Republican members of Congress as well as Republican governors and Republican state legislators.

“Justice” Alito, in his opinion in Dobbs, writes that “Roe fanned into life an issue that has inflamed our national politics in general, and has obscured with its smoke the selection of Justices to this Court in particular, ever since.” He later adds towards the end of the 78-page tract, “The turmoil wrought by Roe and Casey would be prolonged. It is far better—for this …Court and the country—to face up to the real issue without further delay.”

Well, he may have thought his success in ending any federal protection of a woman’s right to control her own health care and to get an abortion if she wanted or needed one, would end that “Roe-induced” turmoil, but the women and young people of both sexes across this country just proved him wrong.

Alito should get credit for taking an election that by any historical record, with an uninspired and widely unpopular Democratic president in the White House, with inflation at a high point, the country mired in a terribly dangerous war with Russia, and with the economy heading towards recession should have led to a huge vote for the opposition Republican candidates on the ballot, and turning it into a huge slap-slap down of the GOP and particularly of those Republicans trying to further weaken women’s right to abortion.

Regardless of whether the Democrats ultimately manage to come away from the prolonged counting of ballots with the same or even an enlarged control of the Senate, and either control of the House, or with having a hair-thin majority, it will be outrage over the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.

Nice going Sam!

Like the portly loser Trump, who appears to be waddling off into history’s dustbin, Alito’s fundamentalist Catholic and misogynous legal over-reach in overturning Roe, with the help of votes by three similarly fundamentalist Catholic right-wing justices pushed onto the court through raw right-wing power in the Senate before the last presidential election, is likely to make this reactionary Supreme Court inso a brief historical stain on longer historical record of US jurisprudence moving towards increasing freedom and equal justice before the law.