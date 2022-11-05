How watching “Till” was like striking a gong

Yesterday I had a thought

That resounded like a gong.

It vibrated through my bones.

And there was a halo around it.

Overnight it became a story,

A story of how I can still save myself

From being steam-rolled by the status quo.

It was a movie that struck this gong.

The movie was “Till”.

I didn’t have the thought during the film.

While I was watching the film

You couldn’t have passed a sheet of graphene

Between what was playing on the screen

And my attention.

But after the film I just sat there

In my plush chair,

And as the lights came on in the theater

It seemed as if something

Was being asked of me.

It started as questions:

What have I done with my life?

What could I have done with my life.

What was I born to do with my life?

I thought about how subtle it can be

To fall short of our dreams.

You can’t expect somebody else to know

How you are doing

Relative to your original instructions.

My story: I was lucky because I remember

Liking who I was when I was a kid.

I liked my life in the country.

Not just my life but Life.

Things seemed to following a good plan

That made sense to me.

I liked playing outside, having adventures.

School wasn’t bad either;

I liked my teachers.

But the best part was,

Nature was an extension of my mother’s house.

When I went outdoors I was still at home.

So the idea of ecology,

Which introduced the idea of systems

Nesting within systems,

Made total sense to me.

I never saw the wasps who stung me as “bad”.

I didn’t see things in terms of good or bad,

And because of that early feeling

Of being at home in nature,

And nature being just fine the way it was,

As I matured,

I was also at home with my own nature.

At least for the first decade of my life

I felt like an extension of nature.

But I thought of nature as innocent.

It was humans that threw me off.

Humans could be “bad” or “good”.

They were not innocent.

I was not innocent.

As a teenager, even as an adolescent,

I made some really bad choices,

And the choices I made

Began to alienate me from nature,

As well as from myself.

An example is how, at the age of 8 or 9

I was playing in a gravel pit near our neighborhood

When I spotted a scarlet king snake*.

I knew enough about snakes to mistake

This banded king snake for a coral snake.

I, heroically, killed it

And brought its limp body home

To show my mother.

I felt like I was protecting the neighborhood.

I’m sure my soul

Wasn’t very happy about that.

Being an introvert,

Even as I became aware of my inner self,

I felt alone with my humanness.

When I was in nature,

For the most part

I didn’t feel like an introvert.

I was just myself,

But when I was with other people

I felt different.

I wasn’t comfortable with my own humanness.

As I navigated further and further

Into the human universe

I felt like I was losing parts of myself,

Leaving parts of myself behind

In order to side with humanity.

What am I saying?

That I wasn’t all human to begin with?

Well, isn’t that what “being one with nature” means?

That human nature can merge with nature

Without drawing a solid line

Between being human and being non-human . . .?

Let me go back to how

It happened, very early on,

That I discovered how some people are “bad”.

I think it was around 9 or 10,

A few years after I killed the king snake,

(around 1960) that I became aware of the scale

Of the bombing of Hiroshima.

(The horrors of the Holocaust

And the horror of the Nazi extermination camps

Was too awful for me to take in at that age,

And the fire-bombing of Dresden by the Allied forces

Was something I learned about much later.)

But Hiroshima was one bomb, one act,

One monstrouscataclysmicbarbariccold-bloodedgenicidal act.

It violated something in me.

It messed with me.

It got into my dreams.

It stole my innocence.

It made me feel ashamed to be a human being.

And I was mostly alone with it.

No one took it upon themselves

To explain to me

How such a thing could happen.

It took me a few more years

To realize I was a pacifist,

And a while longer to realize

That there weren’t that many of us.

But once I realized that,

I started getting my priorities straight.

In 1969 I wrote my manifesto,

“Man behind the Waterfall”.

I became a warrior for peace.

I decided to “breathe my own air.”

How can we breathe our own air?

For me that meant getting myself back into the country

Where I didn’t feel different.

There, air was cleaner.

Owning my pacifism,

Something in me began to wake up.

Back to “Till”:

After watching Till I had the thought –

If I had been born Black in the fifties,

Evil would have had a different face.

It would have the face of a southern white man.

(My mother’s father and two of my uncles

On my mother’s side,

Were southern white men.)

But evil to me

Looked like a man in a military uniform

With the power to order missile strikes

And bomber strikes and napalm strikes.

Or it looked like a man in the civilian corporate uniform,

White shirt, dark suit and tie,

With the power to launch a nuclear strike.

Evil could be a man of any color,

But my imagination profiled him as white,

My color,

Because Truman was white,

And Oppenheimer,

Who famously remarked,

After witnessing the Trinity test in New Mexico,

(quoting the Bhagavad Gita),

“Now I am become Death,

The destroyer of worlds.”

No sh*t!

As I aged it became apparent

That loving nature and loving life

Was a popular philosophy

But when it came to turning love into action

And into making change,

There weren’t too many examples

Of people who were doing that.

The status quo was like a steam roller.

It is said that Abbot Bernard of Clairvaux

Coined the phrase

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions”.

This was over a thousand years ago.

That road is a lot closer to dropping us into hell

Then it was back in the year 1,100.

I don’t draw a line between

The world view that spawned and unleashed

The nuclear bomb

That wiped out two cities in Japan,

And the world view that sent millions of Jews

To extermination camps

Or the world view that concocted napalm,

A caustic gell that they dumped

On people, farms and forests in Vietnam.

Evil is Evil.

But let me get back to my story:

When I moved to Vermont

I experienced a protracted soul retrieval.

Little by little

My soul returned to me.

Vermont forest found its own way

Into my heart and into my blood

And I began to remember

My original instructions:

Love nature.

Love myself.

Love life.

It doesn’t matter what we believe in

If it never manifests.

What I started out saying is,

“Till” reawakened something in me

Like the striking of a gong:

That if we don’t manifest our good intentions

We shrink a little every day.

Our souls withdraw,

And eventually we experience soul-loss.

When Emmett Till’s mother realized she

Had to let him travel to Mississippi,

That his mind was made up,

That she couldn’t stop him,

Her advice to him was,

“Make yourself small”.

In other words, Don’t stand out,

Don’t speak loudly,

Stay invisible.

I think a lot of us have lived like that

Without realizing it.

We have traded our original instructions

For living in a world that is steamrolling nature

To finish the road to hell.

It was hard to watch Till

But I’m glad I did.

What are your original instructions?

I will end by repeating mine:

Love nature.

Love myself.

Love life.

………………

* A scarlet king snake is not native to New England but that is what I saw and killed. Apparently the scarlet king snake has been evolving to look more and more like a coral snake over the years.