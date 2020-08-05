So the smiling little boy stared up with lots of no cynicism

His eyes like newly hatched birdies in first sun

His teeth unknowing of guile

At the nice Caucasian lady bending over

his All-American Japanese-ness

A plump go-to-church lady angry enough

To believe in Christ

Billowy floral dress perfume sweat

It’s-all-right arm around his back

Around his best clothes

His shiny brown shoes his too-big trousers with the cuffs

made by mom his Sunday jacket

His wonderful, wonderful beige felt hat

he loved so well

Mom was nearby with dignity

They were home now

Home from Heart Mountain

Home was where the heart wasn’t

If you were Issei or Nisei in 1942

You were invited to bunk at the Nowhere Inn

on Desolation Row

With the ice wind and barbed wire

hot and cold machine gun nests

All the betray you could eat

He sat

Just off the train

In morning L.A. light

on his suitcase, a sturdy thing with metal on the corners

For rough riding

His Wyoming sun deep brown face

His big little boy ears

His church lady guide comfort

And his blanket

His blanket

Rolled and tied to his suitcase with thick twine

Twice wrapped and expert knot of course that

Dad knew

His blanket

That protected him from Heart Mountain

Warded off machine gun nests and barbed wire and

betray

His blanket

Wrapped in a newspaper from a day or two before

A torn newspaper with torn headline still legible

The name of a place

A place where little Nisei boys did not come home from

with the beige felt hats they loved so well

And sturdy suitcase with metal corners

Hiroshima A-Bomb, said the headline

And the little boy smiled

at the nice Caucasian church lady

in his All-American Japanese-ness

His eyes like newly hatched birdies in first sun.

— Rip Rense

…………….

Rip Rense is a Los Angeles journalist, writer and poet. Author of several novels and short story collections, his poems have been published in ‘Psychological Perspectives,’ the quarterly journal of the C.G. Jung Institute, and presented at Beyond Baroque in Venice, CA. His most recent volume of poetry, ‘While Monsters,’ was published this year and includes this poem which he has generously offered for publication in ThisCantBeHappening!