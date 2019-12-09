Following the Fenton River (a eulogy)

My best friend and I followed the Fenton
To Mansfield Hollow Dam
When I was 8 or 9.
Beautiful memory.
Beautiful stream.
The water was weak-coffee-colored
(From oak leaves
Steeping in the slower
Muddy-bottomed bends)
But clean. We waded
Most of the way barefoot,
Slipping on the algae-coated
Stones, losing our balance,
Playful as otters.
Summer was the time
For following streams.
We would drink the water
When we got thirsty.
We never brought a snack,
Never thought of it.
We needed our hands free
To throw stones, carry spears
Shore up rocks to deepen pools.
May the Fenton rest in peace.
……………………….
