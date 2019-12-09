Following the Fenton River (a eulogy)

My best friend and I followed the Fenton

To Mansfield Hollow Dam

When I was 8 or 9.

Beautiful memory.

Beautiful stream.

The water was weak-coffee-colored

(From oak leaves

Steeping in the slower

Muddy-bottomed bends)

But clean. We waded

Most of the way barefoot,

Slipping on the algae-coated

Stones, losing our balance,

Playful as otters.

Summer was the time

For following streams.

We would drink the water

When we got thirsty.

We never brought a snack,

Never thought of it.

We needed our hands free

To throw stones, carry spears

Shore up rocks to deepen pools.

May the Fenton rest in peace.

……………………….

