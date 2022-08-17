Comedian Puts Billboards Defending Assange on Panel Truck Roaming D.C.

Randy Credico, a comic-turned activist, is standing up for Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is facing extradition from the UK by a US security state and series of presidents obsessed with punishing him through the hoary police-state Espionage Act for the “crime” of exposing US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Unable to sit idly by like so many of the news organizations and prominent journalists who rode Assange’s revelations of those crimes to high ratings and newspaper readership but who now do nothing to defend him, or even write hostile articles, as the US discusses ways to assassinate him in London and then, failing that, pressure a pliant British government and judiciary to hand him over to the tender mercies of the US judicial system and prison system, Randy has been using his own money to put moving billboards on the side of panel trucks to roam around Washington DC broadcasting this atrocity.

To help him in his endeavor click on the photo above.