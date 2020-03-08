Bernie! You Need to Call for Immediate Expansion of Medicare to All Americans to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic

This is Bernie’s moment!

Nature, globalization, Trump perfidy and idiocy, Democratic gutlessness and the sheer insanity of the US health “system” have come together to present Bernie Sanders with the perfect answer to the question: How to defeat the entrenched neoliberal Establishment controlling the Democratic Party and their figurehead candidate of choice Joe Biden, and win the party’s presidential nomination, and how to go on to win the presidential race against incumbent Donald Trump.

With the COVID-19 coronavirus now entrenched and spreading rapidly across the whole US, and with scientists warning that the epidemic could spread at a rate that will double the number of cases of the fatal disease every week, we could be seeing over 100,000 cases (the number in China now) within seven weeks! and over a million cases by summer.

This is a story that is going to be dominating the news for the rest of this election as schools and universities shut down across the country. Already old people are being urged to stay in their homes as much as possible because of the high mortality rate being seen among the elderly. Soon factories will be closing, restaurants will be going bust, traffic will become impossibly snarled in cities as trains and buses are no longer used. The US will be total chaos in no time.

Worse yet, we have no way of treating the 80 million Americans who either have no insurance or Medicaid access, or whose insurance has such high deductibles they would have to pay full costs in cash to see a doctor, an urgent care center of a hospital ER. And the average lower income American has zero cash on hand and if he or she has a job is living from paycheck to paycheck, or trying to.

And here we have candidate Bernie Sanders who can say, any time, to a national audience: “Okay America. Now it is clear! We need to immediately expand Medicare to cover everyone. Either we do that or by next year at this time we’ll have hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions, dying of coronavirus! And this virus doesn’t care how much money you have. It doesn’t care what car you drive or how many houses you own. If you are over 60, or have a weak heart or damaged lungs, maybe from smoking or because you just got over the flu, you are vulnerable to getting a fatal case of this disease. So even if you can pay for your health care, or have it covered by insurance, someone who can’t get care is going to be handling your food, or delivering your package, or handing you a receipt at Nieman Marcus. You want that person to be getting medical care, not coming to work sick, unexamined and untreated!”

It’s a winning campaign theme! This is something Sanders has been talking about for years. He knows how the Medicare-for-All system works. It’s like it works and has worked well in Canada for almost half a century. He knows we could invite in Canadian experts to help us get it all set up, and he’d make sure doctors and hospitals didn’t get in the way of getting it going.

If I were Sanders, I’d be demanding right now that the US open up the huge Veterans Administration Health Care System with its 152 federally owned tertiary hospitals all over the country and its 1400 outpatient clinics located in communities in almost every state and county to anyone without insurance or the ability to pay a deductible, so that they could be checked out by doctors and nurses on the federal payroll when they get sick and and treated if they’re found to be infected with the flu or coronavirus. The VA is essentially running a fine national health system like what they have already for everyone in the UK, and we need that right now to combat this epidemic that is about to explode.

Bernie has the soapbox. He can be the leader we need at this critical moment, where every week that goes by with people getting infected with coronavirus and not getting checked out and treated because of lack of insurance, makes disaster that much closer.

If this crisis, and Bernie’s response to it, doesn’t wake this country up, nothing will.

Nothing makes the logic of the socialist ideas Bernie is calling for more clear than a pandemic, where everyone’s welfare and the nation’s survival depends intimately upon everyone else’s welfare.

Come on Bernie! This is your moment! Grab it with both hands! This is the biggest goddam national security crisis this nation has faced since the World War II or, now that we all know how close we came to a nuclear war with the Soviet Union in 1962 in the Cuban Missile Crisis, perhaps that close call too. (It only didn’t happen because the crisis was de-escalated at the last minute by the wise action of a Russian submarine captain who refused to fire a nuclear torpedo at an attacking US surface ship as ordered.

Forget about student loans, free college tuition, climate change action, taxing billionaires and all the rest of your excellent proposals to fix this country, Bernie. That can all be discussed again once you’ve got the nomination. Right now, people need to recognize that your signature issue — Medicare for All — is an existentially important reform that we need in this country not after you take office in January, 2021, but right now! You can make it happen by demanding it on the stump. Just speak like you’re the president with that bully pulpit, and demand action from Congress. They need to pass a bill (you already have one in the Senate hopper that just needs to be tweaked at bit) immediately making all Americans instantly eligible for Medicare. If you want, you can put a sunset date on it when the act would have to be renewed — say one year from passage.

Suppose that expansion would cost an extra $1-2 trillion dollars. It would be worth it if it could save a couple of 100,000 or even several million lives by stopping or slowing the spread of coronavirus. It could also save the US economy, if people could all get tested and treated for the disease, thus surely preventing many companies and employers from having to shut down for months.

No time to wait! The Michigan primary is approaching in days. Get it out there that we need Medicare for All now!!!