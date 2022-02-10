Yahweh was Irish

I poured myself a glass of Guinness
As much to enjoy drinking it as
To watch the creamy foam build on top,
The black stout rise at the bottom.
The process is called nitrogenation
But I’m not interested in the science.
I am interested in the tempest
That drives the storm of malted beer down
In unrelenting surge upon surge that is nothing less than epic
If you, just for an ecstatic moment,
Forget how important you are
And let yourself imagine that you are witnessing
The flood that Yahweh unleashed
When He decided to clean the slate,
When He commanded Noah to build his ark
On solid ground and wait for Him to pour His Guinness.