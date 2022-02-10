Yahweh was Irish

I poured myself a glass of Guinness

As much to enjoy drinking it as

To watch the creamy foam build on top,

The black stout rise at the bottom.

The process is called nitrogenation

But I’m not interested in the science.

I am interested in the tempest

That drives the storm of malted beer down

In unrelenting surge upon surge that is nothing less than epic

If you, just for an ecstatic moment,

Forget how important you are

And let yourself imagine that you are witnessing

The flood that Yahweh unleashed

When He decided to clean the slate,

When He commanded Noah to build his ark

On solid ground and wait for Him to pour His Guinness.