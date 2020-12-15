Writing against the wall

Against my will I’m leaning

Against the wind

They call it writer’s block

But I’m not exactly

Blocked I’m not winded either

Or walled-in Or even out

I’m as inspired as ever

As I breathe As I dream I am

(Poetry gets me high)

But the zeitgeist’s higher

It’s a wall of water

A 300 year high towering

Over a life of denial

Over my unsustainable

Smile The old high water mark

Tsunami rubbing out

Whatever I might write about

And no tsu-mommy

To make it all better

I was too comfortable

In my old sweater

Holed up in my holograph

Or was it a photograph?

I’m white as a sheet

(I’m full of shit)

I’m shaking my head

I’m quitting my job

Which was to sound cock-sure

I’m a stay-at-home-poet

I’m hiding from Covid

I’ll dream my way forward

Not strapped Tapped out

Socked in Clocked out

I’m taking a time-out

So I’m miming this No crime

But my hands aren’t clean

I’m miming the right way

To wash my hands

But I’m answered out

You got questions? Me too

My queries are new for me

For you But I’m old for the record

I’m late catching on

But I’m on it

Who did it? I done it

Just get me out of your sonnet

I’m serious This is serious

The consequences imperious

I’m uptight All white

But it’s not all right