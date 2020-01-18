Woodland camo in space

leave this alone

the Space Force is America’s

final last ditch

macho-nationalistic-bi-polar-

obsessive-compulsive-masturbatory

adolescent-neo-nazi-extravaganza

after the kickoff and the playoff

after the last truck commercial

after the hard-sell

and the hardball

the holographic

performers

scintillating uberstrange powers

of beauty and charisma

to manufacture

waves of awe

zing back

into the projectors

and the stage folds back

into zero space

after the Space Force

receives the holy signal

thousands of space-warriors

in woodland camo plunge head first

from of the junkyard-sky

as if shaken

from giant orbiting

salt-shakers



they must wear woodland camo

because our space warriors must show up

as envisioned

by the designers

of the post-post-American-dream

and they must not be denied their day

against the blue heights

of their precipitous

fall from on high

headfirst

at attention

for we will have reached

our karmic

saturation of no return

the exclusive

miserable

concussive

explosive

self-destructive

blood-red

white-white

bruise-blue

of the starry end-run

final hypnotic

medicine show

will end this way

and then something

completely different will happen

like a bird will let a feather fall

but give us this

for our tired broken God’s sake

our million

footprints of

boots in the sky

we must and will

have our vacuous way

in woodland camo