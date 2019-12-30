When the power of love overcomes the love of power (Hendrix)

We will unsubscribe to hate
Change our password and pray for the dead
All the dead
Ooooh oooooh oooooh
Pink Floyd: Mother should have run for president
This isn’t just upsetting What’s been happening is a waste of time
All I want right now is a pine-scented candle That is really all I want
I’ll tell you what I don’t want I don’t want certain things to end
I always have and for this you get called a poet
And I want certain things to end It’s sad but
I know that the world I want would extinguish
Your gunpowder-scented candle that smells of team spirit
I know you might think I’m joking but I’m registered in the Mothers’ Party
My mother wouldn’t have made a good president
But then again I didn’t know how hard this was going to be
How many ways the love of power could gut a dream
Strip the earth of soul Undermine the sacred mountain
And extend the wasteland beyond all hope of reclamation
If I had known how hard this was going to be
How exhausting I might have gone to Woodstock
In my friend’s beat-up station wagon filled with sweet smoke
And maybe I would have had a good time
I grant you Woodstock was a tipping point
But so was choosing not to go
During Woodstock from my perspective
My hometown became a vacuum a ghost town
And I was able to come up with a plan for
The next 5 years of my life
Shaved my head Stopped smoking dope
Thought about what do instead of going to Vietnam
I just painted the living room and kitchen coral pink
All the furniture is in the center of the room
Controlled chaos No more oyster white
Follow me here Let’s try and understand each other
Let’s think together for a moment What do you want from me
I’ll be your artist I’ll be your poet I’ll be your on-and-off light
I’ll be your Leonard Cohen lyric I won’t put you down
I’ll try not to let you down But I won’t lie to you
Nothing is uglier than half the truth
We think we’re being honest by striving for balance
And symmetry but truth isn’t symmetrical
Sometimes it’s just crazy and chaotic
But so is nature and so is love and art and poetry
And friendship and painting the living room
And listening to a young Hendrix playing acoustic
Playing from the other half of truth
Picking brilliantly at the station waiting for the train
That will take him from this lonesome place
………………….
image credit: nworbleahcim at https://www.flickr.com/people/7345638@N06/
License: Attribution-ShareAlike License