When the power of love overcomes the love of power (Hendrix)

We will unsubscribe to hate

Change our password and pray for the dead

All the dead

Ooooh oooooh oooooh

Pink Floyd: Mother should have run for president

This isn’t just upsetting What’s been happening is a waste of time

All I want right now is a pine-scented candle That is really all I want

I’ll tell you what I don’t want I don’t want certain things to end

I always have and for this you get called a poet

And I want certain things to end It’s sad but

I know that the world I want would extinguish

Your gunpowder-scented candle that smells of team spirit

I know you might think I’m joking but I’m registered in the Mothers’ Party

My mother wouldn’t have made a good president

But then again I didn’t know how hard this was going to be

How many ways the love of power could gut a dream

Strip the earth of soul Undermine the sacred mountain

And extend the wasteland beyond all hope of reclamation

If I had known how hard this was going to be

How exhausting I might have gone to Woodstock

In my friend’s beat-up station wagon filled with sweet smoke

And maybe I would have had a good time

I grant you Woodstock was a tipping point

But so was choosing not to go

During Woodstock from my perspective

My hometown became a vacuum a ghost town

And I was able to come up with a plan for

The next 5 years of my life

Shaved my head Stopped smoking dope

Thought about what do instead of going to Vietnam

I just painted the living room and kitchen coral pink

All the furniture is in the center of the room

Controlled chaos No more oyster white

Follow me here Let’s try and understand each other

Let’s think together for a moment What do you want from me

I’ll be your artist I’ll be your poet I’ll be your on-and-off light

I’ll be your Leonard Cohen lyric I won’t put you down

I’ll try not to let you down But I won’t lie to you

Nothing is uglier than half the truth

We think we’re being honest by striving for balance

And symmetry but truth isn’t symmetrical

Sometimes it’s just crazy and chaotic

But so is nature and so is love and art and poetry

And friendship and painting the living room

And listening to a young Hendrix playing acoustic

Playing from the other half of truth

Picking brilliantly at the station waiting for the train

That will take him from this lonesome place

………………….

image credit: nworbleahcim at https://www.flickr.com/people/7345638@N06/

License: Attribution-ShareAlike License