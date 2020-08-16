Vertigo / Picking up glass on Monhegan Island

The back of Monhegan rises

Over a hundred feet above the sea

Like a bit of wild Ireland

I am partway down

A series of climbable ledges

Picking up shards of glass

Green and amber and clear splinters

Of what’s left of beer bottles

That were lobbed from the top of the cliff

After the beer was finished

From the top of the cliff

The whole Atlantic Ocean

Spreads out to infinity

With the United States behind me

I can picture each bottle

Arcing and free-falling

And exploding out of sight on the rocks

And when I am sitting on that cliff

I am in a place that is its own place

I am free

To let myself be lulled by the waves

That break on the rocks like glass

And are pulled back by the sea

To become waves again

…………….

