The flowers in the bowl (a Covid poem)

The flowers are in the bowl

Because they caught on the mower

I felt bad for them

And placed them in the bowl

In a little water

This world is going to hell

He said I know listen read this

Don’t go to hell I said

Too late he said

After I read what he said

You write too many words

I don’t like all your words

Fuck you what kind of friend would say that

Pitiful I thought so that’s it?

And I looked at the flowers

In the little bowl and thought

I thought about life and

Friendship and how fragile

We all are and then

I had to think about something else

And now I’m not sure what to think