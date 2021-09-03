So, I guess we’re f–ked?! Yes. . .and No. (a narrative poem)

I’m working with a young man

Doing dreamwork.

During our check-in I was fretting

About the ravages of climate change world-wide

And he looked at me and said,

My friends and I refer to it as “climate catastrophe”.

My neighbor told me

That he was on a walk with

His “kids” recently

When he overheard his daughter saying to his son,

(Referring to their future prospects),

“So, I guess we’re fucked.”

Her brother responded, “Pretty much”.

Ida has been on my mind.

I’m glad that the levvies in New Orleans held

But nearby communities outside the system of dikes

Were devastated

And so were countless communities

That happened to be in Ida’s path

As she tracked northeast.

I have been thinking of the catastrophe we have created

For ourselves and the planet.

As a visionary / dreamer I am aware

Of how my vision is not reality.

I am always doing reality checks,

Several times a day

To tweak what I am telling myself is real.

Sometimes my vision of the future

Matches what happens.

In envisioning over the years,

I often tap into

The Dreaming of the planet

Or I tap into the dreaming of humanity.

If this sounds far-fetched

So-be-it. I am not trying to convince any sceptics

That visions are more than simply projections

Fabricated in our minds.

If someone is stuck believing

That consciousness is unique to human intelligence

My advice is: Brew some tea

From two little magic mushrooms,

Put on some music that you like listening to

And some quality earphones

And let the mushroom introduce you

To another, older, more universal worldview.

And that broaches on what I really want to talk about here.

That is, the two prevailing views of climate change

(or climate catastrophe).

One is the scientific view based on data and research

And powerful computer models.

The other is the spiritual view

Which is based on dreaming, visions and empathic resonance

With psychic and spiritual realities

And with highly intuitive sources of information.

These views are different but not antithetical

Or mutually exclusive.

In fact, what is interesting to me is

They are beginning to overlap

And I think one reason for this is

The human psyche is evolving

Out of an exclusively rational orientation,

An orientation that is about 400 years old

And way overdue for renewal.

In other words, the psyche is recalibrating

Its vast neural capacity.

I think what is happening is,

It is shifting from binary

To quantum processing of “reality”.

“Reality” is defined here as

The world as we experience or perceive it.

A quantum processor is not limited,

It is unlimited.

There can be two truths or two realities

Existing simultaneously. No problem.

It doesn’t have a problem with paradox

And, when it is a self-conscious, living processor,

Plugged into a soul,

Or how about an old soul,

It is capable of maintaining pure awareness

In any number of dimensions!

Here is a simplified example of what I mean:

A tree is a huge plant with roots and branches,

Bark and sap and wood that provides shade

And can be used to produce lumber

For the construction of a house

And many things to fill the house with.

It is also a beng in it’s own right

With its own sense of being.

It is, in a healthy forest,

In communication with other trees

And it enjoys its own kind of awareness.

It also enjoys a very special relationship

With the wind.

The oldest members of the tree community

Are very wise.

The wisdom of an old tree

Is characteristic of its species

But is also unique to itself

And what its own life has “taught it”.

In that respect its “knowledge” is vast.

The wisdom that the tree embodies

Might be tapped through shamanic journeying

Or via a kind of seeing that can be learned

And mastered through practice.

Both realities are valuable.

There are people in the world

Who are processing on a quantum level.

I mean that their brains are quantum processors.

Don’t even get me started

On the heart, which has also been

Downgraded over the centuries to a fancy pump.

The heart is also a quantum processor.

Conclusion: The human race,

If it claims its birthright

Is at the point where it can

Shift to a quantum psychic orientation.

If we do, that is,

If we step into our power,

We can solve anything,

But we will have to throw-out all the binary-devotees

Who are still stuck on an exclusively data-driven model

Of how the universe works.

Binary thinking and processing

Is largely responsible for creating the mess we are in.

As Einstein preached (paraphrased)

The only way to avoid certain disaster

Is to change,

Not what we are thinking,

But the way we think —

The way we use our minds,

Not as we were conditioned to use them

But the way they are created to be used.