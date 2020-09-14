Outside

Posted on by Gary Lindorff

1

I’m tired of periods and
Words that end sentences

I’m tired of waking up to
Days that end in oblivion

I’m tired of writing sentences
This sentence is out of order

I am at a mountain lodge
I am the timekeeper

The workshop gets started
The conference room is filling up with students

Papers are being handed around
I hand his watch back to the facilitator

I am outside of time
When I have my phone

There are no mountains
I don’t have my phone

I am out of time
When I look at the mountain

Outside the window
I am outside

A purple cloud is behind the mountains
The mountains are behind this poem

This poem is behind time
This poem will never end

It isn’t about anything
I’m tired of this poem

2

I’m tired of this poem
It isn’t about anything

This poem will never end
This poem is behind time

The mountains are behind this poem
A purple cloud is behind the mountains

I am outside
Outside the window

When I look at the mountains
I am out of time

I don’t have my phone
There are no mountains

When I have my phone
I am outside of time

I hand his watch back to the facilitator
Papers are being handed around

The conference room is filling up with students
The workshop gets started

I am the timekeeper
I am at a mountain lodge

This sentence is out of order
I’m tired of writing sentences

Days that end in oblivion
I’m tired of waking up to

Words that end sentences
I’m tired of periods and