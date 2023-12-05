On the dying leaf: sand-blasted commentary on events

Sound of the bullets

The room was dark

Held his ground

You need not go

In front of the inevitable

Gathered up a large handful

Dreamed and planned and saved

Feeling his way with caution

I went back to my room

You need not go

Turned out the light

It was the mother

An interesting transition

Without restarting the bleeding

And there is always one

According to the fortunes of war

Hazy atmosphere

Two / twenty / two hundred of them synchronized

Eager to divert

She stared upward

Sudden decision to return

Almost meeting her now

Restless to be by himself

Resembling a wet bumble bee

A commentary on events

Tried to read

Sister, I am thirsty

The buses are still burning

Indeed, there is nothing

Affectionate and sociable

On this pitted road

Where is the pressure point?

A vastly disquieting smile

The room was dark

Hazy atmosphere

Running about amidst the flowers

To rent a villa for the shoot

Lay the child in the shade

He finished as he had begun

Asking the looking-glass

I have never heard of them

I dip the brush in water

But she always came back

Felt something new inside

He was accused of stealing

Whose are those twelve shirts?

She began to feel very thirsty

He spoke to her in all the languages

You are much mistaken

Laughing, eating and sleeping

The swellings in his legs went away

There were things no one said

Flow in our bodies

Her two month stay

The custom of not falling

I was a few months older

I was told to stand in front

True meaning of yin

Every day my mother tried to see him

In the bomb clouds

Valley below the window

In nameless valleys

Take trouble to the hills

Her beautiful phrasing swirled

Losing his shoes and coat

When that old metal tank blows

There’s no intent to sting

Putting my feet in the river

Enclosed by a stone wall

The distance from here to there

Kneel and kiss the ground

Subject of much thought

The unafraid air

A form of magic that delivered

The rabbits march through the village

She hears her heart over

Greased machinery of destruction

Almost possible to believe

She carries the water, milks the goats

They made a pyramid

This was the right gate

There I was cast adrift

Look what you’ve done

He’d walk from tree to tree

In the corner someone built a bed

The shock of the night

Monopolized the waters

Where my legs used to be

Like small vicious birds

After waiting in the streets

Tangled bits of wire

The way she was dancing

He refused to take it

When Mondrian began

Spinning generations of power

The rhyme was “rod”

Bones of leopards and lions

Painted the walls and pages

I kind of stopped thinking

This took me an hour

That was ten – eleven years ago

Sweetish perfume of the boneset blooms

Swallows sweep back and forth

It confused me to see people

And I had no water

Elsewhere in the trading center

The faint shouts of children

One of them ran away

Just once in his whole life

He opened his mouth to speak

He must have been immensely strong

Vitality of a dragonfly

Again on the mountain side

I focused on the Cecropia moth

Beads of moisture stood out

Aqueous breezes and underwater winds

The issue still struck her

The beetles have been whining away

Beneath the wide green umbrellas

Here is nothing but trouble

Then there is silence

Forcing her memory back

Cowering deeper in the bed

On the dying leaf

Books used:

The Near Horizons Edwin Teale

Nineteen Eighty Four George Orwell

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind Kamkwamba

Around the World on Sixty Dollars Robert Meredith

Poets Against the War Sam Hamill

Snow Flower and the Secret Fan Lisa See

Household Stories by the Brothers Grimm

Magnificent Obsession Lloyd C. Douglas

That Quail, Robert Margaret Stanger

Tiananmen Diary :Thirteen Days in June Harrison E. Salisbury

……………..

Notes on this poem:

I describe this style of poem (genre?) as a “sand-blasted”poem because it is comprised of stacked fragments that tell a story that isn’t all there, but enough of it is there for our imaginations to stitch together a dreamlike narrative. How do I get the fragments? I pull 10 books from my library, books on diverse subjects. I open each book to random pages, selecting approximately ten fragments per book without controlling the selection process, which is 90 percent random. In other words if my eyes settle on a phrase, “the cat went after a leaf” I might select the second half of that sentence, “which (the leaf) seemed to relish the chase”, so, I am just saying, there is some cerebration involved but not much. After I have a list of 100 or more fragments, I shrink the font so I can’t distinguish any of the words and I shuffle the list so that no three phrases are in the original order. Then I divide the list into stanzas, this time stanzas of four lines. Only then do I read what I have. Usually there is story or more than one story, like a palimpsest, but also it is like a damaged spider web. The last thing I do is move a handful of lines around and repeat one or two lines that seem to stand out such as the line “you don’t need to leave”. And I pick an evocative line to serve as the title and call it finished. But the point is, the story or stories (sand-blasted stories) are not my invention, any more than dreams are the invention of my conscious mind. I use this technique when I am stuck, when I am high and dry, like someone marooned on a tiny island with one palm tree in the middle of a vast ocean. What I have always done next is search the internet for some music to accompany my sand-blasted poem. I used to call these “oracular” poems, but sad-blasted is much more appropriate.

In this poem, the themes are war, birth and rebirth, mother-love and soul-mate-love. The feminine pronouns (she, her) pertain the “the mother” in the beginning but as the poem plays out, the woman is a lover (the one who comes to “stay for two months”). In this poem, I would also like to point out that the subject (masculine) is the man who, in the first few stanzas, “held his ground” and “dreamed and planned and saved” but it is also just as much the one manifesting or making the poem, the “I”. as in “I went back to my room” or “Sister, I am thirsty”. It is up to the reader to decide whether the “he” and the “I” are the same person, or, for that matter, maybe (by Freudian logic) the mother and the lover are the same woman.

Other themes that come up are water / no water, thirst, children / baby, and trauma. (At the end, she is “cowering deeper in the bed”. (In the end, the bed is a dying leaf, which might suggest to some of us the she is a faerie person.)

It is possible, in some cases, to identify which books contributed which lines. One of the most obvious is: “The rabbits march through the village” (Grimm’s Household Tales) and the phrases “vitality of a dragonfly” and “The beetles have been whining away” (Near Horizons, Edwin Teale. Teale was the Thoreau of the insect world.) Lastly, this poem is not about war. That is only one thread. The poem is, by its own revelation, a “commentary on events”. War is only one of the events that the poem is commenting on.