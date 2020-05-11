Nursery rhymes

Fire in the shithouse

Salt in the sea

Nothing in the mirror

No reflection on me

Night in just 12 hours

Gray skies at 4

Sour grapes for breakfast

Package at the door

Sitting in a pricker bush

How did I get here

Good-night so tired

Turning on my ear

What’s in your wallet

What’s in a name

What is your sign

What is your shame

Dafodilly quadriceps

Break bread Break down

Infrared sudafed

Turn around and around

Wake me if I moan

Wake me if I snore

If I was a dancer I

Would dance right out the door

Sterilize the doorknob

Wash your sins away

Out of toilet paper

Halfway out of May

I’ll tell you if I’m happy

So you don’t have to guess

Today I’m in the garden

Tomorrow I confess

Tell you if I’m happy

Tell you if I’m down

Love your new mask

But it doesn’t hide your frown

I’ll trade my cow for beans

And a pocket full of rye

Vaccine vaccine

Baked in a pie

When the pie is open

The birds begin to sing

What a dainty dish too bad

We haven’t learned a thing

……………

