No answers

Invisible clouds of methane rise

from the thawing tundra,

and from bubbles

percolating in the northern sea

And from god-forsaken

tank-farms of grief.

With my special diet,

these high-tech glasses

And in spite of my best

attempts at denial,

I can clearly see

the specter of extinction

Afoot in the land.

I took a walk

before the reception

and I spotted a homeless man

At the intersection

that I recognized.

Padre! Father!

An eagle dropped

Upon an octopus

trapped in a net. But the

sunset is so beautiful and

somewhere the northern lights

That I have never seen

coruscate Joni Mitchell’s little green.

When I was little

someone gave me

A floating stone.

I played with it in the bathtub,

watching it float around.

From where I sit

I can see a wedding dress

in a shop window.

I can’t take my eyes off it.

It is numinous.

Three days a week

I play a pedal organ

in an old hall

for a man who cannot walk

Or speak, but he can hear

as well as a moth.

I think he is a savant.

When he laughs

He laughs with abandon.

His eyes tear and flow

and grow very wide.

I pull out all the stops

And play enormous chords:

cello flute oboe violin tympani,

pedaling furiously

swelling the sound

To fill all the corners

and crevasses of the grieving

world. When I stop

he is staring at me in wonder.

As the waves of sound

subside, he looks sad

and slumps. Then I

wheel him out of the hall.

