My whispering bones

A bunny for your blush
I read
And sign the damn petition
Sign the petition
Save the planet
Sign
We want you
Bald, weary
Driven, depressed
Tired of petitions
Join us
Sign the charter
Sign and forget about it
How about this free offer
What does your shirt say
Our shirts are talking
My shirt is pissed
At your shirt
My bones are whispering
How much longer
Is he gunna sit here
I’m a straddler
One foot in the land
Of forgotten dreams
One foot in
Your shit
Don’t make me explain
The bones of the door
Are its hinges
Its rusty latch
When I open it
I’m going to step out
And love whatever I see
Tell my bones
Get over it
Walk me somewhere
Endless worlds
Only one to love
My bones are whispering