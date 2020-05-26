My whispering bones

A bunny for your blush

I read

And sign the damn petition

Sign the petition

Save the planet

Sign

We want you

Bald, weary

Driven, depressed

Tired of petitions

Join us

Sign the charter

Sign and forget about it

How about this free offer

What does your shirt say

Our shirts are talking

My shirt is pissed

At your shirt

My bones are whispering

How much longer

Is he gunna sit here

I’m a straddler

One foot in the land

Of forgotten dreams

One foot in

Your shit

Don’t make me explain

The bones of the door

Are its hinges

Its rusty latch

When I open it

I’m going to step out

And love whatever I see

Tell my bones

Get over it

Walk me somewhere

Endless worlds

Only one to love

