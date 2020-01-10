I’ll keep this interruption brief
as if it were just a test
of the Emergency Broadcast System
That we might turn down low
interrupting our regular program
because my cry of anguish
That woke me last night
was nothing in the scheme of things
because my shoes were laid out
By my bed
waiting for my feet
with comfortable socks
To walk back into the burning world
as if nothing happened
my cry of anguish
Did not sound like much
my little orphaned bat-cry
my whimper of anguish
After it penetrated the seven locks
of delta-sleep, the seven firewalls
of battle-weary oblivion
……………………..
