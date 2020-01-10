I’ll keep this interruption brief

as if it were just a test

of the Emergency Broadcast System

That we might turn down low

interrupting our regular program

because my cry of anguish

That woke me last night

was nothing in the scheme of things

because my shoes were laid out

By my bed

waiting for my feet

with comfortable socks

To walk back into the burning world

as if nothing happened

my cry of anguish

Did not sound like much

my little orphaned bat-cry

my whimper of anguish

After it penetrated the seven locks

of delta-sleep, the seven firewalls

of battle-weary oblivion

……………………..

Photo credit: neajjean at https://www.flickr.com/people/25205534@N00/

License: Attribution-ShareAlike License