My dream is out

Somebody poked a hole in my dream and found me

They didn’t even have a wand

They were just trying to get out of the big dream

Of the f__ked-up world

And blundered into mine

With their war-like mentality

Their hamburger breath

And their angry hurt red eyes of blame and fear and hate

And I tried to be OK with it

My dream is big enough I thought but I had to close the hole

But the newcomer needed things right away

Pills and all kinds of devices and reassurances

So I said Go sit over there

I could already see a bunch of mean faces looking in

And I turned to find

That enormous dark clouds of soot

Were already discoloring the luminous pink clouds

Of my dream but a rainbow was forming over Ukraine

And I realized it was two late

My dream for a better world was out

……………………….

David Kiphuth and I will be collaborating periodically.

Kiphuth began studying art seriously at the age of twelve with Yale Art Professor Emeritus Deane Keller. He received an A.B. F. A from Silvermine College of Art in 1969, a B.F.A from the University of Hartford Art School in 1974, and he has pursued a professional art and illustration career ever since, illustrating numerous books, doing work for museums and being a newspaper illustrator for 15 years.

In his Editorial/Opinion illustration career, he has been a fervent critic of the Right, Conservatism, racism, white Nationalism, sexism, the bloated military and the raging inequity in this country. In addition, in the recent past, he has often had sentences in Facebook Jail for his commentary relating to not suffering fools well.