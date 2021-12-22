Living on the edge — Egology 101

We think we’re talking important talk

We think where we walk is important,

But we really have been going nowhere,

We’re only smiling in the snapshot.

In the big picture I’m anxious, you’re depressed,

He’s angry, she is furious,

He is shut down, they aren’t talking,

That relationship is abut to snap,.

I feel I have said it all,

We’re living on the edge of Dreamtime.

We used to think what we think is important.

Now a growing number of us are

Feeling more than thinking.

Thinking is overrated.

Feelings are how the heart thinks.

Where has thinking gotten you?

Hello!

My god, my friends, wake up.

Let me tell you about egology.

We’re living on the edge of Dreamtime.

The egosystem is vast.

As long as we

Are living for the egosystem

The ecosystem is going to continue collapsing

Because what your ego wants

Is not what the ecology wants.

And, chances are

What your ego wants

Is not what I want.

We’re living on the edge of Dreamtime.

And that stresses me out.

This is egology 101.

Study hard, pay attention,

Don’t come to class stoned.

Don’t think that all your smarty-pants questions

Will fool me into thinking

That you did the reading.

We have to choose now.

We have to choose ecology over egology.

We’re living on the edge of Dreamtime.

You don’t choose for me,

I don’t choose for you

But we all choose together.

Don’t bother picking up the trash.

Don’t bother doing a lot of things

You think are important. Use your energy

To see through the trash.

We have to see with our strong eye for once.

We have to see through the binary.

We’re living on the edge of Dreamtime.