I once worked for a bigoted narcissist.

His name was Kenny.

He worked out of a cavernous warehouse

On the east side of Baltimore.

I was a subcontractor.

Life was hard.

I couldn’t pick and choose

Who I worked for,

But with Kenny

Many is the time I almost drew the line

Out of a sense of self-respect.

It wouldn’t have surprised me

If he started sprouting little horns

Out of his forehead.

He would send us out on jobs,

Installing vinyl coated

Steel-shelving and mirrors,

Towel-rods, vanities etc.

He was a horrible person.

I wouldn’t want to repeat

His stories and racist jokes

Even in a poem.

I will just say that I only wish

I had called him out to his face

Before we parted ways.

I doubt he is still alive.

One day he let us go

Without notice

Because, I suppose,

He finally got wind

Of what we thought of him.

The way it happened was,

I had showed up at his office

Running a little late

And had advised the crew

That I would meet them at the job.

Kenny wasn’t around.

For some reason

He wasn’t in the warehouse.

Then I received a call from my partner

Letting me know

That we had all been fired.

The whole crew had gone home.

I loaded the truck

With six 36 X 42-inch mirrors

And ten uncut 12 foot lengths

Of steel shelving

And drove slowly home

With my heavy load

To the west side of Baltimore.

Shortly after that I moved to Vermont.

I still think about Kenny.

How painful it was

To be in his presence.

The worst part of my day

Was listening to him.

Stomaching his jokes,

Glimpsing how he thinks.

I have to live the rest of my life

Knowing that I tolerated him.

Maybe that doesn’t sound so bad

But there seems to be a correlation

Between that failing on my part

And the fact that someone

Who reminds me of Kenny

Is running my country.