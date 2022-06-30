Right where I am sitting with my latte

On a stool by the window

Looking out at the harbor

There is an antique cash register

On a shelf above me

Ornately conceived of brass and iron

And wood and glass

With keys like a giant typewriter

Built tough as nails

By the National Cash Register Company.

It was made to count and protect the cash

Of burgeoning businesses

Across the new country

And evokes my grandmother’s day

Back when the doors of shops had bells

And customers paid cash

Or ran a tab,

Back when the world

Was about the be covered

By Sherwin Williams’s paint.

I know that curiosity killed the cat

But I can’t help myself

And the drawer is slightly open

So I pull it all the way open

Expecting it to be empty but it isn’t.

Inside one of the square sections

Of orange-varnished wood

Where the coins used to go

(Lincoln-head and Indian-head copper pennies

Silver Mercury-head dimes and

Silver quarters and half dollars with the goddess

Of liberty in stride)

There is a yellowed, stained card:

With the lettering:

I Donate 10c / To RICHELIEU CLUB /

Benefit of / Underprivileged Children ………

PORTABLE TRANSISTOR RADIO / To Be Given Away

And, being a compulsory muser, I muse:

The transistor radio will go nicely with

My dream of purchasing my own car

Which I will park In the attached garage

In my all-White ticky-tack neighborhood

Where my new young wife is seated

At the Formica kitchen table

Having just seen me off to work.

She is wearing her floral apron

And her orange and blue kerchief

Ready to start having three kids

And our dog Rex is anxious to learn a cute trick

And to romp in the back yard

For the family photo album.

And the chemical factories

Are manufacturing a litany

Of lethal chemicals

To dump into the rivers of America

And Rachel Carson just published The Edge of the Sea

And the animals of the earth

Are getting ready to go extinct

Like flashbulbs.

Ka-ching

Ka-ching

Ka-ching.

………………

The old cash register is responsible for launching this poem. The card, which was a voucher for the 10 cent donation to raise money for underprivileged children, sponsored by the RICHELIEU CLUB, was really in the register drawer. In writing the poem I had to look up some dates to make sure that my time-line was accurate. Transistor radios were invented in 1947 and were commercially available starting right around 1950, so the early fifties. (The first ones were black.). Rachel Carson published her book, Edge of the Sea around that time (1954). (She didn’t publish Silent Spring until 1962.) Instamatic cameras didn’t appear until 1962 but the Kodak Flash Brownie Box Camera with the single use flashbulb came out in 1940. The Sherwin Williams logo and slogan has been around since 1893. Formica is a laminated composite material (plastic) invented at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in the United States in 1912. It enjoyed a comeback in the 1940s, 50s when bright colors were coming into suburban fashion.