Just another poem about the Apocalypse

Shoot before you get shot

Fly the coop and don’t be late

Make a beeline for the finish line

Duck the clothesline

Speed up at the stop sign

First the city went to the dogs

And then it went to the cats

Great cats prowling the streets

Crossed at the crosswalks

Merged with shadows on Broadway

Invisible to almost every eye that dared look

Shoot before you get shot

Fly the coop and don’t be late

Make a beeline for the finish line

Duck the clothesline

Speed up at the stop sign

Take the elevator to the seventh floor

With guns ready safety off

Enter the gallery

Pretend to look at art

Have a snotty thought

How does this improve the world?

Shoot before you get shot

Fly the coop and don’t be late

Make a beeline for the finish line

Duck the clothesline

Speed up at the stop sign

Say something to the man in the vest

Are you the artist?

No Are you?

Leave with him

Take the island ferry

Talk in the stern by the wake

Shoot before you get shot

Fly the coop and don’t be late

Make a beeline for the finish line

Duck the clothesline

Speed up at the stop sign

Talk about your life

Open your heart

Toss your cigarette into the turbulence

As if it were an old movie

Toss in your wallet too

Ask the man in the vest to show you his wings

Shoot before you get shot

Fly the coop and don’t be late

Make a beeline for the finish line

Duck the clothesline

Speed up at the stop sign

As the lights of the buildings wink on

And the whole city begins to vibrate

And swell with a myriad of tiny voices

And the boat has stopped

And begins to rise like a great white riverboat

Now leap back to the earth

Shoot before you get shot

Fly the coop and don’t be late

Make a beeline for the finish line

Duck the clothesline

Speed up at the stop sign

From the floating palace made of bones

Walk back to the city on the water of the bay

You don’t often get a chance

To walk on water filthy or not

But never doubt

Or the cats will pounce

Shoot before you get shot

Fly the coop and don’t be late

Make a beeline for the finish line

Duck the clothesline

Speed up at the stop sign