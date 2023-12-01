Is There a Deeper Circle of Hell for Heinz?

Henry (Heinz) Alfred Kissinger, national security director and secretary of state to Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and advisor to eight other presidents, is died at 100 years of age on November 30. Already the corporate media and politicians are memorializing him as a great statesman and brilliant diplomat, but for the many countries his advice and Cold War machinations destroyed and the millions of innocent lives lost, it came decades too late.

Indeed, when the the hole is dug for Kissinger’s casket, the grave digger should install a drain in the bottom to catch and carry away all the blood that will likely drain from his hands, lest it bubble up through the sod and stain the grass red.

It was Kissinger who dreamed up Nixon’s “secret plan” to end the war in Vietnam as a campaign theme to win support from a war-weary nation and ensure Nixon’s defeat of the halpless Cold Warrior Hubert Humphrey. That “plan,” as it turned out was to expand the war into neutral Cambodia and Laos, and later, when that didn’t work, to launch, in 1973 at the start of Nixon’s second disastrous term, a weeks’ long B-52 carpet-bombing of North Vietnam (the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, a massive warcrime that saw Red River dikes bombed, power plants, hospitals, schools and even the national music conservatory destroyed, in hopes of “breaking the will” of the North Vietnamese people to fight on. The plan failed, like many of this supposedly brilliant or at least canny “diplomat,” but at a huge cost in civilian lives.

1973 was also the year that Kissinger, as Nixon’s key international “security” advisor, orchestrated a coup in Chile by first destroying the country’s economy with sanctions (“Make the economy scream,” he advised), and then encourage revolt by the formerly apolitical Chilean military under the direction of the bloody-minded and power-hungry Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who overthrew and killed the country’s popular and popularly elected Marxist socialist President Salvador Allende Gossens, as well as killing and “disappearing” over 20,000 supporters — a catastrophe from which formerly democratic Chile is still recovering 50 years later.

The list of Kissinger’s atrocities and war crimes is long, ranging from green-lighting the massacre of independence advocates on the Island territory of East Timor by Indonesian military forces, Pakistan’s military slaughter of independence-seeking Bengalis in the eastern half of that country, the so called “dirty war” against leftists in Argentina by the military junta then ruling that country, as well as support for white colonial forces and white-ruled South Africa against African liberation forces in colonies like Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and elsewhere on that continent.

Kissinger never showed any remorse for the bloody trail he left around the globe and at home in the form of physically and mentally wounded US troops, or for the disasters his “advice” led to in the impacted countries. But he knew he was loathed internationally and viewed as a war criminal deserving imprisonment or worse.

Kissinger, who reportedly in his later years when he tried to capitalize on his government experience by founding an advisory firm for foreign companies, was cautious about where he traveled abroad for fear that in some countries he could find himself arrested and charged with war crimes. He wasn’t just being paranoid either. On several occasions this nearly happened as in 2002 when he was in London and was nearly being arrested on Irish charges relating to his policies and tactics in Vietnam. A year earlier qhile in France on business he Paris gendarmes served him at his luxury Paris hotel with a dwrit requiring to him to appear at an inquest into possible war crimes in Laos and Cambodia, but he fled the country.

That campaign, like a monstrous war crime for which Kissinger skated.

