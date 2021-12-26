Happy crappy New Year (a sonnet)

Are you a lover or a killer. You can’t say both.

Straddling doesn’t cut it anymore.

I’m tired of people dicing and splicing their truth,

Praying for forgiveness while gearing up for war.

Spears of righteous immorality are ready.

Guns are locked but loaded on the wall.

After all the kissing and confetti

I’ll be waiting for the next Little Boy to fall.

Is it Ukraine or Korea, Taiwan or Iran,

Or out of sight and mind in the Arctic sea?

You know lately I’ve been thinking (because I can)

It’s not countries I don’t trust, it’s the military.

I thought by now there would have been a recalibration

Of the bloody wheel that jams civilization.