I

We pass an estate sale

And pull over.

In the shade of a few maples

3, 4 and 5-dollar tables

The books are 50 cents

Spread out on a blanket.

We don’t need anything:

(We just don’t want to go home yet.)

No furniture, vases, bookends

Ornate hairpins

Trivets, mirrors

Lamps, mugs or plates. . .

But then I spy

A little yellowed

Staple-bound

Victorian era booklet:

“Old Mother Mitten

And Her Funny Kitten”

II

“The dog and the cat

Were having a chat

When pussy cried out with a mew,

Dear old Mother Mitten,

Just look at your kitten

She’s going to drink mead with you.

When the supper was over,

The kitten moreover,

Did stand on the top of her head.

So the dog he declares,

They must sleep in their chairs,

And none of them got into bed.”

III

This book made me smile

Which I hadn’t for a while

My sense of humor was lit.

I read it with pleasure

This serendipitous treasure

Of quirky Victorian wit.

All the way home

I was lost in this poem

In a parallel world if you will.

If things just get worse

I will live in my verse

While everything else goes to hell.