You are always saying

You can’t stand it any more

People look askance

There he goes again

He always goes off on that

When he misses his medication

Peering down the hall

Shhh they’re coming

Others have gotten out

We’ll be like them Shhh

There are ghosts in the mountains you know

Informants in the fields

You’ll be back before you’re missed

And then they’ll kill you

I know where the blind spots are

Where the cameras aren’t watching

I know where the river is

Shallow enough to wade Shhh

Where the shadow falls on the wall

That is where the rope is buried

You have five minutes

Before the lights switch on

When the guard relieves himself

Make a dash for it

When you get to the mountains

There will be owls

The wind will whisper names

But shadows will point the way

There will be cairns

Don’t sleep or

Your dreams will betray you

Eat the lichens

Don’t drink the water

Practice the language

If you get past reason, there is the wall

Of bitter memory

And then there is the razor

Fence of false memory and the fog

Drones prowling with eyes like wolves

Hair-trigger complexes

In the snow fields

Underground rooms into which if you fall

You will stay writing poems

That no one will ever read

At a tiny desk with an epoxy lamp

Connected by hallways

Leading to workout rooms

With people building strong bodies

Watching made-for-TV movies

In which their avatars are

Battling evil and making love

If you make it to the perimeter

Turn left at Walgreen

Continue straight past Home Depot

Don’t stop at Citco

The gas is 4 cents cheaper at the Mobile station

If you don’t want to miss the sale at Bed Bath and Beyond

You can escape tomorrow

Just ignore the blue light flashing behind you

He’s after someone else

Ignore the helicopter swooping over the highway

You have nothing to fear

Nothing to hope for

But nothing to fear Shhh