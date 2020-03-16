I saw you coming

Years ago

Did you see me

When I closed my eyes

I closed my eyes

To everything but you

For a millisecond



Did you hear me

Talking to you

From the rocky edges of an island

Over the surf

Did you hear me

Calling out in the meadow

Where the swallows’ swooping

Mends the air



By different names

I knew you



I saw myself

Becoming discouraged

And I knew that we weren’t ready

We have so much to learn

I see the line of troubles

All the way to the horizon

And I want to move on

But I left something at the bottom

Of the cliff that I just scaled

And I have to go back for it

Risking my life again

But there is even a line

For the cliff

A ten year old is scaling now

Just a little spot of blue

2

We have some friends sailing over the sea

With a few other families

Always within sight of each other

They have been crossing open water for three weeks

In their blog

The children report their coordinates

They chant their heading

They charm the weather

They friend the wind

They report what they had for breakfast

How bright the stars were shining

During the watch

While their parents slept

(I remember Kontiki

How the ocean guided them

How the flying fish

Flew into their pots)

3

I can only hear one white noise at a time

The bathroom fan

Or rushing surf

But the blue noise is getting through

And the red noise is spilling in

And the green noise is growing

And the yellow noise

Spreads faster

Than an ink blot on the void

4

After everything

Things should be much simpler

To the future I must look like a child

Each time I blink a color

Washes through me

Everything we see

No matter how far off it seems

Is just a childish fantasy

Of what we wish or fear

While we wait in line

To scale the cliff