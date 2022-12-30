Connecting dots

Dot one

The United States is at war

With itself.

(It is also at war with Russia

By proxy in Ukraine.

It is also at war in Congress.

It is at war in townships

And states

From sea to shining sea.)

Maybe in its heart too.

Maybe in its soul.

Do you get what I’m saying?

Dot two

I was listening to a webinar yesterday

That really got my attention.

There was an herbalist

Talking about how his life changed

When he stopped eating meat.

That seemed to be the catalyst for him.

He began to change

Little by little, and then

By a lot.

It felt like something let loose

Like a log jam,

Something that was stuck got unstuck

And he experienced a flow in his life

For the first time,

Like a spring thaw.

He attributes this shift

To his turning to plants.

It turns out that plants

Have a lot more to offer us

Than just nutrition.

When you let them in

They begin to influence how you think

And act and feel about yourself

And the world!

Don’t imagine that your diet doesn’t

Do this to you – program you.

It does. And it has.

Men, for tens of thousands of years

Were hunters,

While women were gatherers.

Women were plant people

And men were animal people.

This herbal guy was saying that

Men still think they need meat!

They are still on the hunt.

I didn’t say that,

He did.

Dot Three

Oh, look outside.

There’s a big doe grazing.

Where do your thoughts go?

How beautiful she is? Or

That doe would fill my freezer.

I feel like asking

That, now, archetypal question,

“Why are we in Vietnam?”

Why are we always fighting each other?

What is at the heart

Of the need to make war?

I am not the dot-connector.

I don’t want to be.

We are.

We have to be.

Dot three is diet.

Dot Four

Endless war.

Final thought

There might be some dots in between.

We have our work cut out for the New Year

If we really want the new year

To be better than the old year.

What are your dots?