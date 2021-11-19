CIA ‘Reminds You of the Glory of the American Experiment’

JFK’s Revenge: WikiLeaks Referenced JFK In Its Passphrase, Was He Killed By The CIA? (wearechange.org) and JFK-scatterCIAtoWinds.pdf (ratical.org)

My grandmother’s familiar saying was, “Ignorance is bliss”. She had a point, because most “common” people accept this notion as part of their daily reality. They have learned to do so by watching what “their” governments do against those who seek information that the powerful wish to hide from us. That is why they need to silence our messenger Julian Assange. That is why The Establishment continues to cover up its murder of the only American president, who challenged the might and will of the “deep state”, namely, the Central Intelligence Agency.

This essay delves into some of the most hideous of CIA murderous crimes.

The truth is that the CIA runs United States’ foreign policy covertly, along with the Pentagon and the weapons/oil/minerals industries, which are somewhat more visible. The Establishment knows the “intelligence community” murdered President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy, who would have reopened the murder investigation of his brother had he been allowed to continue and wind the 1968 presidential campaign. New Evidence Implicates CIA, LAPD, FBI and Mafia as Plotters in Elaborate “Hit” Plan to Prevent RFK From Ever Reaching White House – CovertAction Magazine and JFK-scatterCIAtoWinds.pdf (ratical.org)

The military-industrial complex dominates the U.S. Dwight Eisenhower—one of its generals and presidents—told us upon turning over the reins of official power to John Kennedy. Eisenhower and Vice-President Richard Nixon delivered their parting gift to Kennedy: Overthrow Cuba’s revolution and its legitimate government with an invasion, starting at the Bay of Pigs, southwest of Havana, which set the stage for the nearest the United States has come to starting Armageddon. (See chapters 1-6 of my book, The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert, concerning the following information on U.S. murderous aggression against Cuba. The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert: Ridenour, Ron: 9780996487061: Amazon.com: Books)

US Attacks on Cuba

On the day that Yuri Gagarin orbited the earth, April 12, 1961, the new U.S. president assured the media there was no plan to invade Cuba. A day later, the CIA launched “Operation 40” from Guatemala. Fourteen hundred paramilitaries, mostly right-wing Cuban exiles, were ferried on U.S. Navy boats to the Bay of Pigs, 200 kilometers southwest from Havana. After just three days, local farmer militia and some military troops, led by President Fidel Castro, defeated the invaders.

Kennedy had refused to send in enough official U.S. aircraft to possibly rescue the mission and the CIA was livid. The Agency then set up Operation Mongoose which included the sabotage of production centers, food stores, a harbor, and even schools; assassinations of Cubans, including scores (eventually hundreds) of failed attempts on President Fidel Castro’s life. Later CIA-led operations included the use of chemical and biological warfare, which destroyed food crops, caused the entire loss of all the island country’s pigs, and caused diseases with deaths of hundreds of people. (See Backfire: The CIA’s Biggest Burn: Ridenour, Ron: 9780962497513: Amazon.com: Books, especially chapter 4, “Germ Warriors”); and Operation Mongoose – Wikipedia

Following the humiliating invasion fiasco at the Bay of Pigs, President Kennedy fired CIA Deputy Director General Charles Cabell, and shortly thereafter CIA Director Allen Dulles and his head of Cuban plans, Richard Bissell. General Cabell’s brother, Earle, was the mayor of Dallas.

Kennedy then appointed John McCone as CIA director. He had no previous ties with the covert killers.

Dulles Bros.’ Great Idea: Kill Americans, Blame Cuba

In the same period, the US War Department and the CIA under Dulles planned Operation Northwoods, which called for killing some US people and Cuban refugees and blaming those deaths on Fidel. Kennedy was appalled at the idea and rejected such government fratricide. President John F. Kennedy. Operation Northwoods – Wikipedia

“Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against American citizens that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for the CIA operatives to both stage and actually commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blaming them on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, hijacking planes to be shot down or given the appearance of being shot down, blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities.”

Imagine any other country’s government acting that way against the United States!

Cuba and its Soviet ally obviously had to protect the Cuban people and the state received some Soviet nuclear missiles to discourage an all-out nuclear war, which the Pentagon and the CIA wanted Kennedy to undertake once they learned that missiles were in the process of being assembled for potential use. This led to the October Missile Crisis, 1962.

Once again, this U.S. president chose to defy the warmongers—the only American president to do so where it really counts, other than Franklin Delano Roosevelt. FDR had Big Business against him in his first term, even to the point of a plot to overthrow him in 1933-4. The largest corporations (from Morgan to Rockeller,) organized a military coup against FDR, which retired Marine General Smedley Butler exposed.

Amazingly even the pro-CIA “Washington Post”, now owned by the world’s richest individual, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who sells spying technology to the CIA, published a factual article recently about FDR coup: The business plot to oust President Franklin D. Roosevelt by wealthy bankers – The Washington Post.

The same capitalist families (including Du Pont and Hitler’s idol Henry Ford) helped arm and finance Mussolini’s fascist regime and Hitler’s Nazi military, and later Franco’s fascists. Nazis & America: The USA’s Fascist Past | History Cooperative and Business Plot – Wikipedia (See also chapter eight, The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert.)

Three decades after the Business Plot (aka the Fascist Plot), President Kennedy rejected the Pentagon-CIA nuclear war plan. Instead, he ordered the Navy to conduct a blockade to prevent more Soviet ships from entering Cuba.

When US Navy vessels engaged one of four Soviet submarines sailing in international waters on the way to Cuba, the captain and two commanders on the submarine thought the U.S. had started a war. US Naval depth charges had damaged the submarine having dived deep to avoid capture the sub had no way of communicating with either Moscow, other nearby Soviet ships or even the attacking US ships. Unknown to the US, the sub carried one nuclear-armed torpedo. One captain proposed using it against an attacking US ship. Another captain, Vasili Arkhipov talked him out of it. Instead on his orders they surfaced and turned back to Russia as U.S. jets strafed their vessel. No one was killed.

At a Havana international Conference on the Cuban Missile Crisis held 2002, a key organizer and leader of the non-governmental National Security Archives, Thomas Blanton, called Arkhipov, “the guy who saved the world.”



Coloured photo of Vasili Arkhipov – 1962 : OldSchoolCool (reddit.com)

U.S./U.K. Always Ready for First Nuclear Strike

Daniel Ellsberg, once a key figure in the Establishment, risked his life to show the world U.S. government-military-CIA crimes against humanity by revealing its own documents, the Pentagon Papers. In 2017, Ellsberg published a whistleblowing book, The Doomsday Machine. Herein is evidence that the U.S. has always thought of using nuclear weapons in first strike. The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner (Bloomsbury, 2017) – Daniel Ellsberg’s Website

Following the closest call ever to a nuclear Armageddon, President Kennedy resisted being the usual lackey president for big business and its war machine. He started a back-channel secret conversation with the Cuban leadership hoping to find a way out of the warfare and aggression posture he inherited in the White House. He did the same with the Vietnamese. Kennedy realized that the United States could not win a war against these resilient peoples — not without using nuclear weapons. He also realized that the U.S. could not drop atomic bombs again without retaliation, which would leading quickly to an all-out nuclear world war.

When Kennedy’s Democratic predecessor, Harry Truman, was preparing to kill hundreds of thousands Japanese civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in early August of 1945, the Soviets already knew what he was planning and that the U.S. (and Britain) would after the war begin manufacturing additional bombs that could be used against them with the aim of taking over their nation.

Winston Churchill planned “Operation Unthinkable” for a summer 1945 invasion of Soviet-controlled Eastern European areas, and to drop nuclear bombs on key Russian cities. Harry Truman, focussed on the Pacific War, postponed that until he developed a similar plan, “Operation Pincher”, on March 2, 1946. (Chapter 10 of The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert.)

Those plans weren’t activated because of the initial slow pace of producing new atomic bombs, and because there were few useable B-29 bombers, the only planes powerful enough and long-range enough to deliver the heavy bombs to targets.

In 1949, Truman replaced “Operation Pincher” with “Operation Dropshot”. Its mission “would have used 300 nuclear bombs and 29,000 high-explosive bombs on 200 targets in 100 cities and towns to wipe out 85% of the Soviet Union’s industrial potential at a single stroke.” Operation Dropshot – Wikipedia

Fortunately for the world, some scientists and engineers working on the Manhattan Project gave information to the Soviets enabling them to make their own atomic bomb by August 1949, before the U.S. had made enough new bombs to destroy Russia. Confronted with that reality of a new balance of nuclear power, instead of an anticipated nuclear monopoly, the U.S. has not used its monstrous nuclear weapons again (other than less holocaust-causing weapons, known as depleted uranium, which the U.S. has used against many countries’ peoples).

The war-makers’ solution for enjoying everlasting profit growth, including its America Über Alles mission for world power, “eliminated” its key obstacle by assassinating President Kennedy.

Robert Kennedy asked CIA Director McCone if the CIA had killed his brother. McCone told him he knew that there were at least two shooters but that he did not who they were. CIA chief told RFK about two shooters in Dallas – JFK Facts

Under Kennedy’s gleeful successor, Lyndon Baines Johnson, the CIA continued sabotaging Cuba, and with its campaign, featuring numerous attempts to assassinate Cuba’s president and his closest comrades Raul Castro and Ernesto Che Guevara.

More False Flag Lies to War Against Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia

The military-industrial complex needed more troops and more war machinery to attack the stubborn Vietnamese so President Johnson and his war cabinet concocted the “Gulf of Tonkin incident.” He lied that the USS Maddox destroyer was attacked, on August 2, 1964, by North Vietnamese ships. There were no casualties, oddly enough. Two days later, another such supposed “enemy attack” was reported. Johnson then got the a pliant and uninquisitive Congress to grant him the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution allowing full war operations without a declaration of war.

This racist United States of America military empire’s war crime against humanity lasted another 11 years before the Vietnamese finally decisively defeated the U.S. and its South Vietnamese puppets. The war cost between three and five million peoples’ lives—Vietnamese, Cambodians, Laotians—including 60,000 American lives over a 15-year period, plus several thousand suicides of depressed and guilt-ridden troops after they had returned home.

National Security Council documents, which became public in 2005, show that the North Vietnamese never did attack either ship. Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara, a war leader during JFK and LBJ administrations, later admitted the incidents had never happened. Gulf of Tonkin incident – Wikipedia

Most of us know that the Warren Commission had decided beforehand that Lee Harvey Oswald would be the patsy for the concocted one-lone-man lie, and therefore he had to be killed, immediately. Jack Ruby, surrounded by police in a police station two days after the president’s assassination, shot Oswald dead. Ruby was connected to the Mafia, and operated strip joints in Dallas.

Warren Commission False Flag

Within a week of the regicide, President Johnson had organized the Warren Commission, allegedly to investigate the assassination. Chief Justice Earl Warren had been coerced into accepting the leadership. He was told that millions might rise up in anger at the murder of the charismatic president, or that Cuba’s Castro would be blamed and that could lead to a war. So, he felt compelled to take the job. Who would head the actual investigation under Warren’s juridical eye? None other than the most glorious of America’s scheming protectors, Allen Dulles. Nov 29 1963: Warren Commission announced – JFK Facts

Dulles, as head of the CIA, was the brains behind the Bay of Pigs invasion, and the Operation Northwoods planner. Under Eisenhower-Nixon regime and with the assistance of his brother, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, CIA Director Dulles was the key coup-maker against the reform-minded Iran Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, in August 1953. The CIA and UK re-installed the monarch Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi for the benefit of Wall Street and England’s BP oil corporation. A year later, it was Guatemala’s like-minded democratic reformer President Jacobo Árbenz’ turn. The CIA and the United Fruit Company for which they had worked previously, preferred the military dictatorship of Carlos Castillo Armas. All opposition parties and protesting groups were banned, with thousands tortured and murdered, just as happened in the Shah’s Iran.

Ruby, meanwhile, was sentenced to death on March 14, 1964. In October 1966, the Court of Appeals reversed the sentence, citing “improper admission of testimony” and the fact that he “could not have received a fair trial in Dallas at the time”. A new trial was set for February 1967. Ruby asked the Warren Commission several times to take him to Washington D.C. so he could speak freely about the assassinations. He told the Commission “my life is in danger here.” He said, “I want to tell the truth, and I can’t tell it here.” Jack Ruby sentenced to death for murdering Lee Harvey Oswald – HISTORY

Ruby was taken to a hospital for pneumonia on December 6, 1966. Suddenly he was diagnosed with cancer and died quickly and suspiciously on January 3, one month before his new trial. Jack Ruby – Wikipedia

New Light on JFK Murder



While the mass media covers up who is actually responsible for many mysterious deaths of important persons, from time to time bits and pieces slip out. Such happened recently in Miami, of all places. Ricardo Morales Jr., is a son of Richard Morales, known as “Monkey”—“contract CIA worker, anti-Castro militant, counter-intelligence chief for Venezuela, FBI informant and drug dealer”, wrote the “Miami Herald.” Morales Jr. had spoken first on Miami’s Actualidad Radio 1040 AM, and then to the “Miami Herald” and its sister “El Nuevo Herald”. He added new light to one of the theories of President Kennedy’s assassination.

“Cuban exile told sons he trained Oswald, JFK’s accused assassin, at a secret CIA camp” read the headline of Nora Gámez Torres blockbuster article. It is rare that Oswald is not named “the” killer. Ricardo “Monkey” Morales told sons he knew Lee Harvey Oswald | Miami Herald; Cuban exile told sons he trained Oswald, JFK’s accused assassin, at a secret CIA camp (msn.com) and Ricardo “el Mono” Morales le dijo a sus hijos que conocía a Lee Harvey Oswald | El Nuevo Herald

Morales Jr.’s father was a sniper instructor in secret CIA camps where Cuban exiles and others trained to invade Cuba. He realized in the hours after JFK was murdered that the accused killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, had been one of his marksmanship trainees.

“Monkey” Morales told his sons that he didn’t believe Oswald had killed Kennedy because he had witnessed his shooting ability, and said “There is no way that guy could shoot that well.”

Morales also told his two sons that two days before the assassination, his CIA handler had told him and his “clean-up” team to go to Dallas for a mission. However, after the assassination, they were ordered back to Miami without learning what the mission was about, wrote the “Miami Herald”.

The newspaper pointed to other serious reports “that a group of anti-Castro Cuban exiles, including the leader of the organization Alpha 66, Manuel Rodriguez Orcarberro, had met at a house in Dallas days before the assassination, and that Oswald was seen visiting the house or in the vicinity. As that theory goes, Cuban exiles, who felt betrayed by Kennedy’s lack of support in the 1961 Bay of Pigs operation and his deal with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev after the end of the Cuban Missile Crisis not to invade Cuba, could have planned to kill JFK and hoping to have it blamed Castro so the U.S. would invade the island.”

These claims “point the finger at the CIA, which some observers believe could help explain why President Joe Biden backed off last week on declassifying the remaining documents in the case,” wrote journalist Nora Gámez Torres.

Although Oswald was basically convicted by the government post-mortem, the House Select Committee on Assassinations 1979 report contradicted the 1964 Warren Commission conclusion. “The committee instead concluded that the president was likely slain as the result of a conspiracy and that there was a high probability that two gunmen fired at him,” Gámez Torres referenced.

“The House Select Committee, which also interviewed Morales, said they couldn’t preclude the possibility that Cuban exiles were involved.”

“Whatever happened, Biden’s decision to postpone the declassification of the remaining 15,000 documents linked to the case is once again giving life to the conspiracy theories. Morales’ son believes the documents might never be made public.”

Although Biden had advocated for the release of all JFK murder documents, he suddenly ordered the postponement on October 22. The president claimed that the COVID pandemic caused the delay with the caveat for the “need to protect against identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

Republican President George W. Bush signed a law, in 1992, requiring the release of all records concerning JFK’s murder within 25 years— which would have meant before October 26, 2017. That Democratic President Biden disobeys this law is more evidence that Kennedy’s own party leaders are afraid of the CIA.

Biden’s previous boss, Barack Obama, also went along with the CIA. John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, sat with the official president every Tuesday to order who should be droned to death. Brennan also dreamed up the fairy tale called Russiagate, that is, that President Vladimir Putin, a leader seeking sovereignty and world peace, is behind every interference to the military-industrial complex mission of America Über Alles.

There might still exist some documents that could point to how the president’s fractured brain disappeared. The Mystery of JFK’s Brain: How Did it Disappear? – Historic Mysteries.

Maybe there is evidence showing that one “magic bullet” could not possibly have first penetrated through Kennedy’s back, puncturing his spine, then twisting around and exiting through the front of his neck smashing part of his brain. Then this same bullet penetrated the front seat into Texas Governor John Connally’s right rib, then exiting the front of his chest, wounding his right wrist, and finally stopping in his left thigh.

Maybe there are even papers that show how 17 eye-witnesses who saw what the Warren Commission was forced to hide from us—that there were shots from different directions—came to be murdered or died suddenly within a short time. Deaths of Witnesses Connected to the assassination of John F. Kennedy (spartacus-educational.com)

After an extensive search on the Bill Gates-founded Microsoft search machine, I could not find any major medium, other than MSN, that picked up on the “Miami Herald” story about the Morales revelations. Yet many media did report on President Joe Biden’s decision to postpone for at least a year (or forever) the release of the remaining 15,000 documents held in secret concerning the murder of John Kennedy.

The British daily the “Independent” rand a headline; “Is Biden blocking JFK records over hidden bombshells?” The “bombshell” being that the Central Intelligence Agency “eliminated the obstacle”. Is Biden blocking the JFK assassination files over hidden bombshells? | The Independent.

Chicago Mafia boss Sam Giancana’s own biography-as-told-to his brother and godson, Double Cross (Warner Books, 1992), named the conspirators and killers. Mobster Giancana had close ties with the CIA when one of them, most likely, shot him in his home on June 19, 1975, the day before he was ordered to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The Senate was investigating some of the CIA’s “dirty tricks”. Giancana’s family co-authors are convinced he would not have “double crossed” his cohorts in crime, but they double-crossed him. Double Cross : The Inside Story of Sam Giancana (doublecrossthebook.com)



This Day in History: June 19th- Giancana’s Demise (todayifoundout.com)

“The Independent” suggests that if the “remainder” of the documents are eventually released, we should not expect that anything revealing the actual murderers will be released: “National Security Act”. Is Biden blocking the JFK assassination files over hidden bombshells? – NewsBreak

That anti-democratic 1917 Espionage Act protects “intelligence agencies” when they murder people, especially world leaders. This is also the reason why they seek to silence—kill one way or another—Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange.

“The Independent” wrote:

“Former Massachusetts Representative Patrick Kennedy said: “I think for the good of the country, everything has to be put out there so there’s greater understanding of our history”. His cousin Robert F Kennedy Jr, called the memorandum “an outrage against American democracy”. [RFK called the Warren Report, a “shoddy piece of craftsmanship.”]

“We’re not supposed to have secret governments within the government,” said Mr. Kennedy, whose father — Senator Robert Kennedy — reportedly did not believe that Oswald acted alone.”

“Kel McClanahan, an attorney specializing in national security law and information and privacy law who previously served as an associate editor for the American Intelligence Journal, told The Independent that those looking to see everything by the end of next year shouldn’t get too excited.”

Mr. McClanahan predicted that Mr. Biden would follow the bipartisan practice of deferring to intelligence officials’ wishes in keeping some records hidden, despite his December 2022 deadline.

“Unless you have a very strong-willed president who will say: ‘I do not care because I am so pro-transparency’, they will defer to their intelligence people,” he said. He added that as time goes on and the Kennedy assassination fades from public memory, the clamour for new revelations will grow dimmer and dimmer.

Author James K. Galbraith wrote about the documents postponement on the website for the Assassination Archives and Research Center. Blog Page (aarclibrary.org)

“In reporting this story, The New York Times reminds us that an exhaustive, ‘yearlong inquiry into the murder led by Chief Justice Earl Warren concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.’ Oswald, like Kennedy, has been dead for 58 years. If he acted alone, and if an exhaustive inquiry established this fact 57 years ago, what secret could be left? If he acted alone, there were no other guilty parties. Not then, not 29 years later, and not today.

“The Times distinguishes between ‘researchers and conspiracy theorists.’ One may infer that researchers are those who trust the Warren Commission, whereas conspiracy theorists are those who do not. But apart from those few who have made careers out of defending the Commission against its many critics, why would anyone who didn’t distrust the official story be interested in this case? In fact, as the Times admits, people are interested, with surveys finding that ‘most Americans believe others were involved.’”

“…I take them [Biden and related agencies] at their word: that in their view, a full disclosure of all documents would compromise military, intelligence, and foreign relations. It is not difficult to imagine how. Suppose, for the sake of argument, that there was a conspiracy. Suppose that the remaining documents, together with those already released, were to establish – or permit private citizens to establish – what most Americans already believe. In that case, it would be obvious that the cover-up involved senior US government officials – including the leaders of the very agencies currently being tasked with reviewing the records. And, as a point of logic, it follows that in every succeeding cohort, under every president, the cover-up has continued. Isn’t that the only plausible way the current interests of those agencies might be damaged?

“The irony is that by withholding the records, the government has already admitted, without saying so, that the Warren Commission lied and that there are vile secrets, which it is determined to protect. It concedes, without saying so, that there was a conspiracy and that there is an ongoing cover-up. If there were not, all the records would have been released long ago. You don’t have to be a ‘conspiracy theorist’ to see this. Biden’s 2022 deadline will come and go. The song and dance will continue. No one who remembers 1963 will live to see the US government admit the full truth about Kennedy’s murder.”

Two weeks after Biden did the CIA a favor by postponing releasing more documentation about the assassination of President Kennedy, Biden did Langley another favor. President Biden sent his new CIA director, William Burns, to Moscow to talk face to face with his counterpart, Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR), and Nikolai Patrushev, head of Russia’s Security Council. Burns also spoke with President Putin on the telephone. It is telling that the CIA went to Russia—U.S.’s main adversary today—to talk about international issues, such as the conflict over Ukraine and Crimea, instead of sending the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. Isn’t this pretty convincing evidence that Biden is catering to the Deep State, allowing it to openly run foreign policy on Ukraine?

No U.S. President Can Control the CIA

Once the Deep State murdered its own president, there is little else that it would not do. The September 11, 2001 attacks on the twin towers and the Pentagon, the most heavily guarded building in the world, were impossible to achieve without insider collaboration, at the very least.

What the U.S. government told the world about 9/11 is full of lies and impossibilities, just like the “magic bullet”. No steel building, such as the twin towers, has ever collapsed from fire alone. Never. Witnesses close by and inside heard explosions, like demolitions, inside the building but below them. Thousands of professional architects and engineers know that what we were told is impossible according to physics.

Why does the government lie? (See: Is There Any Truth in ‘The 9/11 Truth Movement?’ – 911Truth.Org; and Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth | WTC Twin Towers and Building 7 (ae911truth.org)

Following the murder of 3000 people, the George W. Bush government created the Homeland Security Department — a new cabinet department. This agency oversees all law-enforcement, and allows the arrest of people without cause and the indefinite holding of such persons without charge or trial. It ordered the National Security Agency to create technology that allows it (along with the CIA) to spy on every human being in the world. To stop any semblance of a real free press, it now prohibits all journalists in the world from doing their job to report on “Deep State”/Pentagon crimes against humanity.

That is why they had Julian Assange kidnapped and imprisoned, plotted his assassination and tried to do the same to Edward Snowden. Due to Wikileaks skill and tenacity, Edward Snowden got to Hong Kong and thence to Russia and into exile, although his destination had been Latin America. Implementing 9/11 Commission Recommendations | Homeland Security (dhs.gov)

The 9/11 attacks are a counterpart to Adolf Hitler’s and Hermann Gøring’s Nazis burning down the Reichstag, Germany’s parliament building, on February 27, 1933. That act was blamed on the legal Communist Party and Social Democratic Party and was used to remove them from continuing to have any influence in the government.

The Nazi regime imprisoned 4,000 members of the CP within 24 hours. The Nazi firebombing allowed them to make the Reichstag Fire Decree, “legalizing” the round-up and murder of tens of thousands opponents or dissidents, and laid the basis for the Holocaust against millions of Jews, Gypsies, Slavs, and 250,000 physically and mentally handicapped people. The Reichstag Fire | Holocaust Encyclopedia (ushmm.org). See also BBC’s “Rise of the Nazis” The First Six Months in Power (TV Episode 2019) – IMDb

The Nazi war caused the deaths of 14.5% of the 190 million Soviet people—27 million people, of them ca. 17 million civilians—plus the loss of 70,000 villages, 1,700 towns and 4.7 million house destroyed. The Nazi war caused the death of 0.32% of US Americans—420,000 people, of them ca. 12,000 civilians, but no destructionof its land except at Pearl Harbor in the colonial territory of Hawaii by Japanese.

The CIA is not the SS. In fact, it has more power than any United States president, unlike the SS which was under the control of Hitler. The CIA lies, cheats, steals, murders and tortures just like SS and other Nazi murder institutions did. After WWII, the CIA transferred Nazi scientists to the United States to help with it’s global domination plans, and protected Nazi murderers by protecing and transporting them to safety in the U.S., Chile, Bolivia and Argentina. The Nazis “Arian Superiority” ideology was replaced by “American Superiority”.

The CIA sought total control over South America (also Central America) through its Operation Condor during the Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan periods. The CIA provided planning, training, arms, and torture methodology to military juntas and right-wing coup governments that the CIA either supported or put into semi-power. Between 50,000 and 100,000 civilians were murdered, 30,000 “disappeared”, ca. 50,000 imprisoned with many tortured, often repeatedly.

The CIA euphemistically called this “a cooperative effort by the intelligence security services of several South American countries to combat terrorism and subversion.” Operation Condor, 1968-1989 | National Security Archive (gwu.edu) and Operation Condor – Wikipedia.

“Combating terrorism and subversion” is double-speak to cover up for the fact that citizenry’s wish for and struggle for democratic rights of free press and speech; the right to choose their own governments is removed. It is also a classic case of the “intelligence community’s” psychological projection.

The Pentagon and CIA have long used torture themselves and have trained others in the use of multi-torture methods. About – SOA Watch and School of the Americas – SourceWatch.

“Since its inception the CIA has taken a keen interest in torture, avidly studying Nazi and Japanese military techniques and protecting exponents such as Klaus Barbie,” wrote Jeffrey St. Clair, Drawing a Line in a Time of Moral Decay: the Mission of William Alberts – CounterPunch.org.

Barbie was SS and Gestapo, an insidious torturer—the “Butcher of Lyon—of Jews and French resisters. The CIA protected him and sent him to work for right-wing governments in Bolivia. Klaus Barbie – Wikipedia

See also Douglas Valentine’s excellent exposé on the CIA and its torturing of Vietnamese, in his book The Phoenix Program. The Phoenix Program: America’s Use of Terror in Vietnam by Douglas Valentine (goodreads.com)

The CIA cooperates and competes with, in a sense, major drug cartels in the world. The CIA had ties with Southeast Asian opium growers, and for decades has used opium fields in Afghanistan. It has also smuggled drugs into ghettoes in California. They do this for a) their own economy, in addition to what they are paid in taxes; and b) to get as many people, who live in areas/countries not in U.S. control, addicted to drugs so they will not be a problem.

See Valentine’s 2016 book: The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World: Valentine, Douglas: 9780997287011: Amazon.com: Books

“Running mega-black ops is expensive, so the CIA requires money. That is where wars come in, and it is where drug smuggling comes in. The CIA as Organized Crime notes that the illicit drug trade is valued at $300 billion, and that is lucre the CIA seeks to control,” writes reviewer Kim Petersen: The CIA’s Cult of Death | Dissident Voice.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lectured at Texas A&M University, on April 15, 2019. He responded to a question. “When I was a cadet [West Point] our motto was: You will not lie, cheat, or steal, or tolerate those who do… [when] I was the CIA director, we lied, we cheated, we stole. It was like we had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPt-zXn05ac

That is to say. “lying, cheating, stealing” (and, of course, constant warring with mass murder and torture) is “the glory of the American experiment”. As this criminal murderer told his story, he laughed and his audience laughed with him.

President Harry Truman, who created the CIA in 1947, eventually came to the same conclusion as did Pompeo but without thinking such behavior was “glorious”. He told his biographer, Merle Miller, that he regretted having created the CIA.

“The CIA doesn’t just report on wars and the like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on…it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody… If I had known what was going to happen, I never would have done [created] it.” Plain Speaking: an Oral Biography of Harry S Truman by Merle Miller (goodreads.com)

Presented with information that CIA Director Allen Dulles had assisted some French generals and French Nazi sympathizers to overthrow (murder) President Charles de Gaulle, in order to prevent an end to the war against Algeria’s independence, President Kennedy told de Gaulle’s ambassador in Washington, Hervé Alphand, that while he supported de Gaulle he could not vouch for the CIA.

Kennedy told Alphand, ‘The CIA is such a vast and poorly controlled machine that the most unlikely maneuvers might be true.’” (See article by David Talbot, founder of “Salon”, and a CIA biographer. https://whowhatwhy.org/2015/10/20/jfk-assassination-plot-mirrored-in-1961-france-part-1/)

Republican George W. Bush learned the same lesson regarding the CIA when President Vladimir Putin tried to accommodate the United States government.

“Putin met with [Bush] several times, and they described themselves as friends. At their first meeting, June 16, 2001, held in Slovenia, Bush said: ‘I looked him in the eye and got a sense of his soul. I could trust him.’” (Chapter 14 of “The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert”.)



Putin looked into Bush’s eyes and saw…- All Hat No Cattle

On the day of the terror attacks in New York, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania, Putin and his wife attended their Russian Orthodox Church to light a candle for those killed and injured, and they prayed for them. He told National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice that all preexisting hostility between the two countries would be put aside while the U.S. dealt with the tragedy.

Putin even sent arms supplies to the U.S. Northern Alliance ally in Afghanistan. He arranged for one of Russia’s close allies, the former Soviet Republic Kyrgyzstan, to let the U.S. military use one of its bases as a spy center and launching pad for flights to and from Afghanistan. The Yankees were there until June 2014. They had moved 5.3 million military personnel (some more than once) in and out of Afghanistan in 136,000 flights.

Two other former Soviet republics assisted. Uzbekistan allowed the U.S. to use a military base with 1,500 troops until 2005. Russia had a military division at a base in Tajikistan, and it allowed the U.S. military to use it, in order to supply weapons and other cargo to its forces in Afghanistan. The U.S. trained some Tajikistan troops.

President Putin even considered the idea of joining NATO, but Bush turned that down. Instead, Bush withdrew from the Richard Nixon-signed Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, in 1972.

Putin spoke to Oliver Stone about this double standard. (The Putin Interviews by Oliver Stone (goodreads.com)

“We assumed that the Cold War was over, that we had transparent relations with the United States, with the whole world, and we certainly counted on support. But instead we witnessed the American intelligence services support terrorists. And even when we confirmed that, when we demonstrated that Al Qaeda fighters were fighting in the Caucasus, we still saw the intelligence services of the United States continue to support these fighters.

“There was one episode. I told President Bush about that, and he said, ‘Do you have any concrete data [which] specifically does what specifically?’ And I told him, ‘Yes, I do have such data,’ and I showed him, and I even named those persons of the American intelligence services who were working in the Caucasus, including in Baku…they also provided technical support, they helped transfer fighters from one place to another.”

Bush told Putin, “I’ll sort this all out.” This was in 2004-5, and Putin had to wait a long time. Finally, “the CIA sent us a letter. The response was quite peculiar. ‘We support all the political forces, including the opposition forces, and we’re going to continue to do that.” Russia’s Chechen chief blames CIA for violence | Reuters

Putin told “The Moscow Times” that Russian intelligence had intercepted calls between separatists in the North Caucasus and the U.S. intelligence based in the former Soviet Republic Azerbaijan during the early 2000s, proving that Washington was helping the insurgents. Putin Accuses U.S. of Supporting Separatists in Russia’s North Caucasus (themoscowtimes.com)

Putin said that President Bush promised to “kick the ass” (a favorite Bush expression) of the intelligence officers in question. However, after the CIA letter came to Russia’s intelligence service, Federal Security Service (FSB), where Putin had been director, no more was heard from Kick Ass Bush. Putin Accuses U.S. of Supporting Separatists in Russia’s North Caucasus (themoscowtimes.com)

Putin also told Stone that he thought it was wrong of the U.S. “to impose on other nations and peoples [their] own standards and models… Democracy cannot be imported from outside, it can only be born within society…I think it would be senseless and damaging if the Soviet Union itself was to impose on other peoples and other nations their rules of conduct.”

The problem is the U.S. does not want other peoples to decide how they want to live. It wants America Über Alles.

Other than its brutal might, the biggest obstacle for ending this “kick ass” machine is that the Establishment has captured or stunned most peoples’ minds, especially in the U.S. and allied countries.

The Establishment has convinced so many that no matter what it does to rule, without real influence from the citizenry or even elected politicians, it doesn’t matter enough to very many to make them act. People are afraid of consequences if they challenge the real powers.

Maybe that is why even Deep State’s leading newspaper, “Washington Post”, can publish the above cited article showing that some of the same families who sought to overthrow (kill) Franklin Delano Roosevelt rule Wall Street today. Who cares enough about anything they do–thinks the Deep State and its newspaper–to stand up to the United States of America Racist Military Empire (US-ARME)?