Birds sing louder in Virginia

Birds are singing loud in Virginia.

Some are in Spanish.

Así así – Así así – Así así – Así así

(They repeat because they have something important to say

And they might get drowned out by their neighbor in the cedar).

If they don’t repeat like a sweet little broken record

no one will know what they hold in their hearts.

(Their time for singing is brief you know.)

My gift right now is knowing nothing about birds

So everything about them seems like a miracle.

Just for example, that some speak Spanish.

Many come from far away like me

I am from Vermont where the birds mute themselves.

I sing too.

My songs come from deep inside

And they are simple.

No entiendo – No entiendo – No entiendo – No entiendo

That is my default song.

It changes from season to season

And decade to decade.

I used to sing very loudly.

When I was 30 and 40 I sang:

Salve el planeta! – Salve el planeta! – Salve el planeta! – Salve el planeta!

Now I sing:

Querido Dios (dear god) – Querido Dios – Querido Dios – Querido Dios – Dame un sueño! (give me a dream!)

That is my sweet broken record these days:

Querido Dios – Dame un sueño!