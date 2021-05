I grow asparagus

While remote Arctic bases

Sprout in the far north

The conning towers

Of submarines break through

The ice like black plants

They say We don’t want

War but we will defend our

(fill in the blank)

Keep your eye on them

Keep your eye on yourself too

Cross yourself We are

In the presence of

Evil with a human face

This is not a movie

This is not Russia

Or the United States folks

This is our story

We know exactly

What is going to happen

We planted each row